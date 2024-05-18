Bangladesh asks Kyrgyzstan students to stay indoors, contact embassy amid violence in Bishkek

TBS Report
18 May, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:13 pm

Bangladesh asks Kyrgyzstan students to stay indoors, contact embassy amid violence in Bishkek

Large-scale mob violence targets international students in Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Collected
Large-scale mob violence targets international students in Kyrgyzstan. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Embassy in Uzbekistan has advised its nationals to stay indoors amid the mob violence in Bishkek, reportedly against international students. 

The Bangladeshi mission has been in communication with Bangladeshi students, currently studying in the Kyrgyz Republic, regarding the recent incident, said a press statement from the mission on Saturday (18 May).

The embassy has also been in touch with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyz Republic on this matter, it said.

"The students, however, have been advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy for any issues in this regard at the following 24x7 emergency number: +998930009780.

"As per the information released by the relevant authority of Kyrgyz Republic, the situation is under control of law enforcing agencies," it read.

The Indian mission in Kyrgyzstan also advised its nationals to stay indoors. The Pakistan embassy in Bishkek also issued an advisory for international students, including Pakistanis.

"We are in touch with our students. The situation is presently calm but students are advised to stay indoors for the moment and get in touch with the Embassy in case of any issue," the statement said.

Local media reports say that protesters gathered in large numbers in Bishkek following a 13 May clash between locals and international students at a hostel. Some demonstrators blocked traffic and vandalised buildings. Security forces have made several arrest.

Kyrgyzstan is a popular destination for education, especially in the medical field, attracting a large number of students from the Indian subcontinent, including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh.

As of April 2023, data from various medical universities in Kyrgyzstan indicates that approximately 9,500 students are currently pursuing their studies there, a government report said.

