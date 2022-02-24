Bangladesh asks its nationals in Ukraine to move to safer places

Bangladesh

UNB
24 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 03:14 pm

Related News

Bangladesh asks its nationals in Ukraine to move to safer places

Efforts underway by Bangladesh Embassy in Poland to ensure safety of 500 Bangladeshi nationals, including students, currently stranded in Ukraine

UNB
24 February, 2022, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2022, 03:14 pm
Bangladesh asks its nationals in Ukraine to move to safer places

Bangladesh on Thursday asked all its nationals in Ukraine "to move to safer places," with Kyiv closing its airspace amid a Russian invasion.

An estimated 500 Bangladeshi nationals, including students, are currently stranded in Ukraine.

Bangladesh's Embassy in Poland said that it's in touch with the host government as well as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka "regarding further steps to ensure the safety of Bangladeshis in Ukraine".

"Around 500 Bangladeshis are in direct touch with us. We have asked them to take shelter in safer places," Bangladesh's Ambassador to Poland Sultana Laila Hossain told UNB over the phone from Warsaw.

Bangladesh does not currently have an embassy or a consulate in Ukraine. The country's embassy in Poland acts as Ukraine's de-facto diplomatic mission.

Ambassador Sultana, however, indicated that there could be more Bangladeshis in Ukraine "who have not yet got in touch with the embassy."

On 15 February, the embassy asked Bangladeshi nationals in Ukraine to consider leaving Ukraine temporarily in view of the volatile situation in that country.

Bangladeshi nationals were also advised to avoid all non-essential travel to Ukraine and keep the embassy in Poland informed about the status of their presence in Ukraine to enable the mission to reach them easily, according to an earlier advisory.

Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as President Vladimir Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions, warning other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."

Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of a Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected regime.

Top News / World+Biz

Bangladesh / Russia-Ukraine Crisis / Expat Bangladeshis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How to get hired if you are an older worker

How to get hired if you are an older worker

1h | Pursuit
Baby zebras at the National Zoo. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

‘The Gazipur Safari Park’s operation should be stopped for the time being’ 

2h | Panorama
Visitors can stay as long as they want at the Naveed’s Comedy Club without any obligation to order food or beverages. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Naveed’s Comedy Club: Where deadlines meet punchlines

3h | Panorama
10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

10 best engineering and technology universities in the world

2h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

Stars who survived serious plane incidents

4h | Videos
Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

21h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

21h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused