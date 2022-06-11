Bangladesh asks India to allow export of 10 lakh tonnes wheat

Bangladesh government has requested India to allow export of 10 lakh tonnes of wheat without delay and cited that the Bangladeshi importers' have Letters of Credit (LC) were issued before India banned wheat exports.

The High Commission of Bangladesh in New Delhi said in a letter written to the Ministry of External Affairs of India, The Economic Times reports.

Bangladesh imports 67 lakh tonnes of wheat every year, of which, the government of Bangladesh imports about 12-13 lakh tonnes through international tendering.

More than 50 lakh tonnes are imported by the country's private trade from India.

After a meeting with Indian authorities held on 25 May, Bangladesh compiled a list of LCs issued before May 13, which is for 10 lakh tonnes of wheat imports.

