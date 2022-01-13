Bangladesh Army’s winter outdoor exercise 2021-22 ends

The four-week winter training 2021-2022 "Anushilan Nabadiganta" conducted by the Bangladesh Army ended on Thursday with the final attack exercise in the Chechua Bazar area of ​​Muktagachha upazila in Mymensingh, read a press release issued by the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate.

The 9th Infantry Division (Savar Area) of the Bangladesh Army successfully conducted this exercise. Armoured fleet, APC, long-range MLRS as well as Army paratroopers and Air Force fighter jets participated in the exercise. Paratroopers descended from an Army CASA 295 aircraft.

Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed observed the exercise of the concluding ceremony. Principal Staff Officers of the Army Headquarters, GOC Army Training and Doctrine Command and other senior military officers were also present on the occasion.

Later, the army chief distributed blankets among about 2,000 poor and helpless people at the Harinakanda Government Primary School ground in Jamalpur sadar upazila, the press release added.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan briefed the chief of army staff on the progress of the ongoing operation at the army field command post and Quartermaster General Lieutenant General Md Saiful Alam on logistics activities.

Journalists and other media personnel of the Defence Journalists Association of Bangladesh were present on the occasion. After a press briefing on winter training at the Army Field Headquarters Media Cell, the army chief answered various questions from the media personnel.

On 19 December 2021, for winter training, all the formations of the Army and the Army Headquarters were fully deployed in their respective areas of responsibility. This is the first time that the Bangladesh Army has conducted a logistics field training exercise on the occasion of its 50th anniversary.

Recently acquired weapons and equipment were used in this year's exercise, and for the first time, Army logistics installations are deployed outdoors. All in all, this winter training of the army was very fancy and realistic. All members of the army participated in this winter exercise with great enthusiasm and enthusiasm.

The media release said apart from training, the army stands by the people in all possible fields. Efforts will continue to be made to build the Bangladesh Army as a world-class force through practical and up-to-date training, the chief of army staff said.