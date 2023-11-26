Bangladesh Army's medical campaign brings healing touch to Prata Bompara

Bangladesh

TBS Report
26 November, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 26 November, 2023, 05:57 pm

As part of the comprehensive aid package, a 2000-litre water tank has been supplied to address water scarcity issues, and winter blankets were distributed to every family

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Responding to the humanitarian crisis, the Bangladesh Army in collaboration with the Baklaipara sub-zone, launched a medical campaign at Prata Bompara of Thanchi Sadar Union in Bandarban, on Sunday, 26 November, under the supervision of the 16 East Bengal Regiment, said a press release.

The press release stated that the medical campaign's primary focus was to rehabilitate Prata Bompara's residents, providing crucial medical assistance to those affected.

Specialist doctors, in collaboration with the Bangladesh Army, rendered their services to over 100 individuals from 29 families in Pratapara and Baklai Para. The campaign addressed immediate health concerns and laid the foundation for ongoing medical support to the community.

The Bangladesh Army's commitment to holistic care is evident in the range of services provided. Essential medicines, specialist consultations, and medical advice have been dispensed, ensuring the well-being of the residents.

The medical campaign not only targeted physical health but also aimed to alleviate the mental and emotional toll of the traumatic events.

As part of the comprehensive aid package, a 2000-litre water tank has been supplied to address water scarcity issues, and winter blankets were distributed to every family.

Additionally, a solar panel system has been installed, not just to illuminate homes but also to power religious institutions, contributing to an improved quality of life for the residents.

The success of the medical campaign has been underscored by the return of 49 members to their homes, signifying a step towards normalcy for Prata Bompara.

The Bangladesh Army, through the Baklai Para Army Camp, remains resolute in its commitment to ongoing medical assistance, reinforcing the message that the healing touch of the medical campaign will continue to reach those in need, demonstrating the Army's dedication to the well-being of the common people.

Earlier, in a beacon of hope and resilience, 49 members of 11 families in Prata Bompara returned to their homes after eight months of displacement, with the help of Baklai Para Army Camp of Bangladesh Army.

The community's ordeal began in March this year when the Kuki Chin National Front (KNF), an armed organisation in the hills, attacked Baklai Para, prompting 28 families to seek refuge in different locations, creating a climate of fear among the locals.

 

