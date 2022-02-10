Bangladesh Army reception for SAFF U-19 women’s champion team

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 07:21 pm

Bangladesh Army reception for SAFF U-19 women’s champion team

The Bangladesh U-19 women's team defeated India in the final Dhaka match, 1-0

TBS Report
10 February, 2022, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 10 February, 2022, 07:21 pm
Photo: ISPR
Photo: ISPR

The Bangladesh Army gave a reception for the Bangladesh U-19 women's team, unbeaten champion of "SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2021."

The reception was at the Army Multipurpose Complex in Dhaka cantonment on Wednesday, said an ISPR press release.

Chief of Army Staff, Bangladesh Army General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed gave a Tk1 lakh cheque and prize to each player of the U-19 women's football team.

There was a ceremonial dinner and the army also presented prizes to all the officials of the champion football team.

The Army Headquarters' principal staff officer, Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) President Kazi Salahuddin, and other senior officers of the BFF were also present at the event.

The "SAFF U-19 Women's Championship 2021" tournament was from 11 to 22 December 2021 at Birshreshtha Shaheed Sepahi Mohammad Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur, Dhaka.

In the final match, the host Bangladesh U-19 women's national football team defeated India's U-19 women's national football team, 1-0, and became the unbeaten champion.

