Army to always stand by people in their interests, in state's needs: Gen Waker

Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman addresses army officers as part of the regular activities at the Helmet Auditorium in the Army headquarters in Dhaka on 3 August. Photo: ISPR

The Bangladesh Army will always stand by the people in their interests and in the state's needs, Chief of Army Staff General Walker-Uz-Zaman said today (3 August).

The army chief said this at an 'Officer's Address' at the Army headquarters in Dhaka, according to a statement from the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate (ISPR).

General Waker delivered his speech on the current security situation and gave various directives about the activities of the army. He also answered various questions made by army officers.

Besides, he directed all army officers to ensure the safety and security of people's lives, property and state infrastructures in any situation.

He also advised them to be aware of the various rumours circulating on social media and instructed them to perform duties with honesty, devotion and fairness.

Senior military officers of the army headquarters, formation commanders from all cantonments and army officers of all ranks took part in the event through video teleconference.