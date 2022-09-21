Bangladesh Army organises seminar marking ‘International Day of Peace’

Photo: ISPR

Bangladesh Army and North South University jointly organised a seminar on Wednesday on 'Role of Bangladesh in Global Peace' marking The International Day of Peace-2022.

The seminar was organised at Sena Malancha in the capital with Jatiya Sangsad Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury being present as the chief guest.

In his speech, Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed, SBP, OSP highlighted the role of Bangladesh Army in creating global peace.

The theme of this years' International Day of Peace is "End racism. Build peace."

The objective of the seminar is to create space for all the stakeholders including the young generation on how to tackle challenges in establishing global peace in future along with highlighting the glorious role of Bangladesh Army in maintaining global peace.