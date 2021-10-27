Bangladesh Army, Kuwait sign contingent pact

Bangladesh Army and Kuwait Armed Forces on Wednesday signed "Bangladesh Military Contingent Agreement 2021".

Bangladesh Army Adjutant General (AG) Maj Gen Sakil Ahmed and Kuwait Army Assistant Chief of Staff (Administration and Manpower Authority) Maj Gen Khaled AHHM Al Qadri signed the agreement on behalf of the respective parties, said a press release from the Inter Service Public Relation (ISPR).

Prior to signing the agreement, the visiting Kuwait assistant chief of staff paid a courtesy call on Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed Tuesday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on various issues of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation between the two armies.

A five-member delegation of the Kuwait Armed Forces led by Maj Gen Al Qadri arrived in Dhaka on 21 October on an eight-day visit.

At the end of the visit, the delegation will return home on Thursday.