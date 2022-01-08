Bangladesh Army holds winter outdoor training

The Bangladesh Army organised a four-week outdoor winter training with the participation of all soldiers.

The yearly training, which was postponed last year due to the Covid Shield Operation, started on 19 December at all designated areas of the Army, reads a press release.

For the first time, Field Training Exercise (FTX) is being conducted on logistics, one of the most important issues on the battlefield.

To this end, logistic support has been provided in all training grounds by air, river, railway and by road as well.

In the light of Forces Goal-2030, the strategic use of newly added sophisticated weapons and equipment in the Bangladesh Army is also being tested in this winter training.

The main objective of this month-long exercise is to develop professional skills by practicing various realistic military issues in order to prepare themselves for the service of the country.

In this year's exercise, Chief of Army Staff, Principal Staff Officers, GOC Army Training and Doctrine Command, Commandant National Defense College and other senior officers are inspecting the exercise activities in different formations and providing immediate guidance.

Apart from the training, the army formations are carrying out various public welfare activities including distribution of winter clothes and relief, free medical services and distribution of medicines among the helpless and distressed people in their respective areas of responsibility.

In addition, free treatment, counseling and medicine are being distributed to the cattle in different areas.