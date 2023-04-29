Bangladesh army chief inspects Passing Out Parade in India

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Bangladesh army chief inspects Passing Out Parade in India

Then, he called on different top military and civilian officers there.

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 10:23 pm
Bangladesh army chief inspects Passing Out Parade in India

The visiting Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspected the Passing out Parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai of India on Saturday.

General Shafiuddin, as the chief guest, also took a salute at the parade, said an ISPR press release.  

After inspecting the parade on the third day of the visit, he also exchanged views with media persons and replied to their queries. Then, he called on different top military and civilian officers there.

Earlier, the Bangladesh army chief reached New Delhi on a three-day visit to India on Wednesday (27 April) at the invitation of his Indian counterpart.

General Ahmed commenced his visit by paying tributes to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The visiting Bangladesh General was accorded a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

On Thursday, he held wide-ranging talks with India's top military brass with a focus on boosting the already close military ties between the two countries.

In their meeting, Gen Ahmed and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviewed the overall cooperation between the two armies and explored ways to further expand the ties.

General Ahmed also called on Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, Air Marshal AP Singh, the Vice Chief of Air Staff, the Defence Secretary, and the Foreign Secretary.

He was also briefed on the Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing eco-system by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau.

An "Implementing Arrangement" for UN Peacekeeping Operations and Training Cooperation between the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping, India, and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training, Bangladesh was signed between both Armies during the visit.

On the second day of his visit, the army chief joined a programme arranged on the occasion of the training concluding ceremony at the Officers' Training Centre in Chennai.  

He is scheduled to return home on Sunday.

 

Army Chief General Shafiuddin

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

23h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

12h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

11h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

44m | TBS SPORTS
Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

Ashfaque Nipun on ‘Mohanagar 2’

2h | TBS Entertainment
Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

Elevate your home interior with “Kaaruj"

1h | TBS Stories
Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'