Bangladesh army chief inspects Passing Out Parade in India

The visiting Bangladesh Army Chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed inspected the Passing out Parade at the Officers Training Academy in Chennai of India on Saturday.

General Shafiuddin, as the chief guest, also took a salute at the parade, said an ISPR press release.

After inspecting the parade on the third day of the visit, he also exchanged views with media persons and replied to their queries. Then, he called on different top military and civilian officers there.

Earlier, the Bangladesh army chief reached New Delhi on a three-day visit to India on Wednesday (27 April) at the invitation of his Indian counterpart.

General Ahmed commenced his visit by paying tributes to the fallen heroes of the Indian Armed Forces by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial. The visiting Bangladesh General was accorded a Guard of Honour at the South Block Lawns.

On Thursday, he held wide-ranging talks with India's top military brass with a focus on boosting the already close military ties between the two countries.

In their meeting, Gen Ahmed and Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande reviewed the overall cooperation between the two armies and explored ways to further expand the ties.

General Ahmed also called on Indian Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of Naval Staff, Air Marshal AP Singh, the Vice Chief of Air Staff, the Defence Secretary, and the Foreign Secretary.

He was also briefed on the Indian indigenous defence equipment manufacturing eco-system by the Department of Defence Production (DDP) and the Army Design Bureau.

An "Implementing Arrangement" for UN Peacekeeping Operations and Training Cooperation between the Centre for United Nations Peacekeeping, India, and Bangladesh Institute of Peace Support Operations Training, Bangladesh was signed between both Armies during the visit.

On the second day of his visit, the army chief joined a programme arranged on the occasion of the training concluding ceremony at the Officers' Training Centre in Chennai.

He is scheduled to return home on Sunday.