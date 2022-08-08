Bangladesh Army and Qatar Armed Forces exchange gifts

Bangladesh Army greeted the Qatar Armed forces with 10 spotted deer as gifts and received 18 Arabian horses, in turn.

The exchange of gifts took place during a ceremony organised on the tarmac of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka on Monday (8 August), said a press release.

Major General Md Khaled-al-Mamun, military secretary of Bangladesh Army, offered the gifts to Brigadier General Abdulaziz Al-Sulaiti, who received them on behalf of his military.

The horses sent by Qatar arrived at the airport around 5:30pm on a special flight.

Several military officials from the armed forces of both countries and media personnel attended the event.

Earlier, on 6-8 June, a Qatar delegation, led by its armed forces chief Lieutenant General (Pilot) Salem Hamad Al-Akil Al-Nabet, arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit in response to an invitation by Chief of Army Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed.

Salem Hamad paid the courtesy call on Shafiuddin Ahmed and discussed potential areas of cooperation between the two friendly countries.

He also expressed interest in training exchanges between the armed forces of the two countries.