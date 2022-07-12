Bangladesh, Argentina sign MoU on bilateral consultation

Bangladesh and Argentina today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on the establishment of the "Bilateral Consultations" between the two countries.

The MoU would lay the platform for regular discussions between the two governments of Bangladesh and Argentina, said a foreign ministry press release here.

Argentine Undersecretary on Foreign Policy, International Trade and Worship Claudio Javier Rozencwaig and Bangladesh foreign ministry's Secretary (West) Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury signed the MoU on behalf of their respected sides.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen and Argentine Ambassador to Bangladesh (resident in New Delhi, India) Hugo Gobbi witnessed the MoU signing ceremony.

Argentine Undersecretary is leading a four-member delegation on a three-day visit to Bangladesh.

The delegation also called on State Minister of Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam, MP at the latter's office today.

During the meeting, the Argentine Undersecretary handed over a Message of Felicitations from the Argentine Foreign Minister on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Argentina.

Alam recalled the movement in Argentina led by famous Argentine poet Victoria Ocampo during Bangladesh's Liberation War in 1971.

During the meeting, both sides agreed on the importance of further strengthening business and commercial ties between the two nations.

The state minister emphasized the importance of cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

The Undersecretary informed that Argentina is open to exporting soybeans, beef and fertilizer to Bangladesh.

But both sides acknowledged that the current worldwide crisis in the supply of fertilizer and energy might hamper agricultural production further.

The Argentine Undersecretary also called on the Foreign Secretary and they discussed the issues of mutual interest between the two friendly countries.

During the meeting, the Argentine Undersecretary informed that Argentina is actively considering opening its Diplomatic Mission in Dhaka.

Both sides agreed to organize a virtual meeting between the Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh and Argentina soon.

The Undersecretary also stressed the Business-to-Business relationship and expressed interest in an immediate exchange of business delegation between the two countries.