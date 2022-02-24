Bangladesh appoints lobbyist firm for improving relations with USA

The Government of Bangladesh has appointed lobbyist firm Nelson Mullins to improve relations with the United States of America, said State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam today.

The government relations firm was also appointed with a target to remove the sanction on Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) imposed by the US.

According to the year-long contract, the government will have to pay $22,000 per month for their services.

Details of the engagement can be found on the website as it is public information, said the state minister.

When asked whether the engagement with lobbyist firm BGR has been suspended he said, "BGR will still maintain public relations, collect information, share positive stories about Bangladesh, and stop the spread of misinformation like in the past."

Regarding the bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the US he said, dates for foreign secretary level talks have been fixed.

Also, 5May has been fixed for a trade related dialogue between Bangladesh and the US which will take place in Washington, he added.