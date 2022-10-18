Bangladesh Ansar and VDP observes Sheikh Russel Day

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 October, 2022, 07:00 pm
Last modified: 18 October, 2022, 07:04 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defence Party (VDP) observed Sheikh Russel Day at its headquarters, its academy and district as well as upazila offices, marking the 59th birthday of Sheikh Russel, the youngest son of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Major General AKM Nazmul Hasan, director general of Bangladesh Ansar and VDP inaugurated the day's programme on Tuesday, by placing a floral wreath at the portrait of Sheikh Russel at the headquarters of the force.

The theme of the day is "Sheikh Russel Nirmalatar Protik Duranta Pranbanta Nirvik", said a press release.

A discussion meeting was held in the presence of members of all levels of the force and a video documentation on the life of Sheikh Russell was shown, marking the day.

Additional Director General of Forces Brigadier General Khondkar Farid Hasan, Deputy Director General (Operations) AKM Ziaul Alam along with directors and various levels of officers and employees of the force were also present.



