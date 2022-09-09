Bangladesh announces three-day national mourning on death of Elizabeth II

The government has announced a three-day national mourning on the death of Queen Elizabeth II of Britain.

The announcement was made from the press wing of the Prime Minister on Friday (9 September).

The national flag of Bangladesh will remain half-mast during the mourning, which will be observed on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch and the nation's figurehead for seven decades, died at her home in Scotland aged 96 on Thursday (8 September).

"The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," Buckingham Palace said in a statement. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Bangladesh President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed profound shock and sorrow at the death of the British monarch.

