Bangladesh announces state mourning for Turkey, Syria earthquake

A woman stands near a collapsed building after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan
A woman stands near a collapsed building after an earthquake in Kahramanmaras, Turkey February 6, 2023. REUTERS/Cagla Gurdogan

The Government of Bangladesh has announced a national mourning on Thursday (9 February) on the wake of the massive loss of lives in the deadly earthquake in Turkey and bordering Syria.

"The government has taken a decision to observe a one-day mourning on Thursday due to the deaths of citizens of Turkey and Syria in the recent earthquake," said a circular issued by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

It also said, "On this occasion, on Thursday, all government, semi-government and autonomous institutions and educational institutions of Bangladesh and all government and private buildings and Bangladesh missions abroad will hoist the national flag at half-mast and special prayers will be offered in all religious institutions of the country for the peace of the souls of the deceased."

Bangladesh is also planning to send two teams to Turkey to join the rescue efforts there after two strong earthquakes of 7.8 and 7.5 magnitude struck in south-eastern Turkey, near Syria's border, and further north in a 12 hours interval on Monday which reportedly left over 9,600 people dead and thousands of others injured.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence (FSCD) has also drawn up a rescue team comprising 12 fighters along with the rescue team of the Armed Forces Division. The rescue team will fly to Turkey and conduct rescue and search operations, according to an FSCD press release.

Freezing winter weather hampered search efforts for survivors through the night into Tuesday.

In Turkey, many people spent a second night of freezing temperatures sleeping in their cars or in the streets under blankets, worried to go back into buildings shaken by Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake – the country's deadliest since 1999.

