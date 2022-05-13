Bangladesh announces one-day state mourning on UAE president’s death

Bangladesh has announced one-day state mourning on Saturday following the demise of UAE President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Cabinet Division has directed all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, and Bangladeshi missions abroad to hoist the national flag at half-mast in respect to the departed soul.

Also, special prayers will be held in all mosques praying for the salvation of the late president.

Special prayers will be held in shrines of other religions.