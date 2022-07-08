Bangladesh announces one-day state mourning on Abe's death

Bangladesh

TBS Report
08 July, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS
Photo: Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via REUTERS

Bangladesh has announced one-day state mourning on Saturday (9 July) following the demise of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe. 

In a notification issued on Friday, the Cabinet Division has directed all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, and Bangladeshi missions abroad to hoist the national flag at half-mast in respect to the departed soul.

Also, special prayers will be held in all mosques praying for the salvation of the late premier. 

Sixty-seven-year-old Abe had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant. 

He was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment. 

Shinzo Abe's assassination

