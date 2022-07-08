Bangladesh announces one-day state mourning on Abe's death

Bangladesh has announced one-day state mourning on Saturday (9 July) following the demise of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

In a notification issued on Friday, the Cabinet Division has directed all government, semi-government, and autonomous institutions, educational institutions, and Bangladeshi missions abroad to hoist the national flag at half-mast in respect to the departed soul.

Also, special prayers will be held in all mosques praying for the salvation of the late premier.

Sixty-seven-year-old Abe had been delivering a stump speech near a train station in the western city of Nara when he was shot by an assailant.

He was rushed to hospital where he breathed his last while undergoing treatment.