Bangladesh and Uzbekistan to work together in IT, entrepreneurial development: Palak

Bangladesh

TBS Report
13 November, 2021, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 10:43 pm

The hi-tech park authority of Bangladesh and Uzbekistan will work together for the development of Information Technology (IT), hi-tech manufacturing, policy and development, research and innovation in both countries, said Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for Information and Communication Technology.

The two countries will also work to advance the entrepreneurial sector of both countries, Palak added. 

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed regarding this on Saturday at the Bangabandhu International Conference Centre, read a press release. 

The agreement was signed by Syed Zahurul Islam, director (Technical), Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority and Ibragimov Farkhod Zairovic, executive director, IT Park, Uzbekistan. 

Zunaid Ahmed Palak was present on the occasion as the chief guest. 

He said the agreement will facilitate the startups of both countries to enter the international market easily. Under the agreement, training and mentoring will be provided to the startups of both countries, he further stated. 

Capacity building programmes on machine learning, cyber security, artificial intelligence, blockchain will also be arranged for entrepreneurs and those involved with the industry of both Bangladesh and Uzbekistan, the minister added.

Earlier in September, a delegation team from Bangladesh led by Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister and Zuniad Ahmed Palak met Alimjan Imarav, digital technology adviser to the prime minister of Uzbekistan and Ibrokhim Yu Abdurakhmonov, minister of innovative development of Uzbekistan. 

During that visit, Uzbekistan expressed interest in taking the "IT-Enabled" service from Bangladesh and Bangladesh showed interest in the research and development sector of Uzbekistan.

