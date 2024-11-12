Bangladesh and Thailand chief justices meet to discuss potential judicial collaboration

Bangladesh Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (12 November) met with his counterpart Chanakarn Theeravechpolkul, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Thailand.

The meeting held in Bangkok, marks a groundbreaking start for potential judicial collaboration between Bangladesh and Thailand, with the apex courts at the core.

The chief justice of Bangladesh stressed the possibility for the two countries' judiciaries to exchange and learn from each other's best practices and areas of strength.

He briefed his counterpart about some of the judicial reform initiatives he has undertaken since assuming office in the aftermath of the July revolution in Bangladesh.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat expressed satisfaction at the progress made on reducing case backlogs, enhancing transparency, and improving access to justice through digitisation.

He flagged the possibility of sharing expertise in arbitration, mediation, reconciliation, and digital solutions.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat congratulated Justice Chanakarn on being recently appointed the third female President of the Thai Supreme Court.

He appreciated Thailand's achieving near gender parity within its judiciary.

He shared that after assuming office, he appointed three female judges as heads of the three Constitutional Benches in the High Court Division.

The Thai Chief Justice noted that sustained improvements in the Supreme Court are essential for strengthening public trust in judicial institutions.

She acknowledged the possibility of establishing a bilateral judicial exchange programme involving both the Bar and the Bench.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat invited his Thai counterpart to visit and explore Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

Upon arriving at the Supreme Court premises, the Chief Justice was received ceremonially by senior court officials, and was ushered to sign the Visitors' Book.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Bangladesh met with the Minister of Justice of Thailand Tawee Sodsong.

They outlined a blueprint for prospective areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and Thailand.

They focused on collaboration in judicial training, capacity-building for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and addressing the gender dimensions of judicial processes.

Minister Sodsong invited the Bangladesh Chief Justice to deliver lectures at Thai universities, including those based in southern Thailand in the Muslim-majority provinces.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat visited Thailand to give a keynote address at a conference titled "Achieving Just Societies: Inclusive Justice Pathways for People and Planet in Asia and the Pacific," held at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok.

Later, the Bangladesh Chief Justice took part in a panel discussion on judicial independence and integrity. During the visit, he interacted with a number of Bangkok-based lawyers, academics and diplomats.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand Faiyaz Murshid Kazi accompanied him at different official meetings.