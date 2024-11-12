Bangladesh and Thailand chief justices meet to discuss potential judicial collaboration

Bangladesh

UNB
12 November, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:16 pm

Related News

Bangladesh and Thailand chief justices meet to discuss potential judicial collaboration

UNB
12 November, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 10:16 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed today (12 November) met with his counterpart Chanakarn Theeravechpolkul, Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Thailand.

The meeting held in Bangkok, marks a groundbreaking start for potential judicial collaboration between Bangladesh and Thailand, with the apex courts at the core.

The chief justice of Bangladesh stressed the possibility for the two countries' judiciaries to exchange and learn from each other's best practices and areas of strength.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He briefed his counterpart about some of the judicial reform initiatives he has undertaken since assuming office in the aftermath of the July revolution in Bangladesh.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat expressed satisfaction at the progress made on reducing case backlogs, enhancing transparency, and improving access to justice through digitisation.

He flagged the possibility of sharing expertise in arbitration, mediation, reconciliation, and digital solutions.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat congratulated Justice Chanakarn on being recently appointed the third female President of the Thai Supreme Court.

He appreciated Thailand's achieving near gender parity within its judiciary.

He shared that after assuming office, he appointed three female judges as heads of the three Constitutional Benches in the High Court Division.

The Thai Chief Justice noted that sustained improvements in the Supreme Court are essential for strengthening public trust in judicial institutions.

She acknowledged the possibility of establishing a bilateral judicial exchange programme involving both the Bar and the Bench.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat invited his Thai counterpart to visit and explore Bangladesh at a mutually convenient time.

Upon arriving at the Supreme Court premises, the Chief Justice was received ceremonially by senior court officials, and was ushered to sign the Visitors' Book.

Earlier, the Chief Justice of Bangladesh met with the Minister of Justice of Thailand Tawee Sodsong.

They outlined a blueprint for prospective areas of cooperation between Bangladesh and Thailand.

They focused on collaboration in judicial training, capacity-building for Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and addressing the gender dimensions of judicial processes.

Minister Sodsong invited the Bangladesh Chief Justice to deliver lectures at Thai universities, including those based in southern Thailand in the Muslim-majority provinces.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat visited Thailand to give a keynote address at a conference titled "Achieving Just Societies: Inclusive Justice Pathways for People and Planet in Asia and the Pacific," held at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok.

Later, the Bangladesh Chief Justice took part in a panel discussion on judicial independence and integrity. During the visit, he interacted with a number of Bangkok-based lawyers, academics and diplomats.

Bangladesh Ambassador to Thailand Faiyaz Murshid Kazi accompanied him at different official meetings.

Chief Justice Syed Refaat Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

4h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

7h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

7h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

8h | Videos