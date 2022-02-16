Bangladesh and Singapore commemorate 50 years of diplomatic relations

Bangladesh and Singapore commemorated the Golden Jubilee of diplomatic relations that was established on 16 February 1972.

Singapore was among the first few countries that accorded recognition to an independent Bangladesh early into her independence.

The Presidents of the two friendly countries exchanged messages of felicitations and greetings on the auspicious occasion of 50 years of bilateral relations, said a press release.

In their messages, President Md Abdul Hamid and President Mdm Halimah Yacob expressed deep satisfaction at the strong bilateral relations that exists between the two friendly nations.

Both the leaders committed to further strengthen and consolidate the bilateral relations in the next fifty years and beyond.

"We recall with immense gratitude that Singapore was one of those first few countries who recognised an independent Bangladesh in 1972. Since then, relations between our two friendly countries have flourished based on mutual trust, respect, and cooperation," President Md Abdul Hamid said in his message to Singaporean President Mdm Halimah.

"Our two nations are fortunate to have visionary leaders like Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Lee KuanYew. Guided by their ideals and vision, our two nations have collaborated on regional and global peace,security and prosperity," he added.

He also added that the "time-tested friendship is underpinned by common interests and close cooperation across a broad spectrum of areas including people-to-people ties, trade, investment, business, health and tourism."

Since establishing diplomatic ties in 1972, the bilateral ties between the countries have continued to grow and prosper in a meaningful and mutually beneficial manner, President Mdm Halimah said in her message.

"Despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic, Singapore and Bangladesh have continued to keep up with our exchanges and strengthened our cooperation. Singapore remains one of the top investors in Bangladesh, and continues to be upbeat about Bangladesh's economic potential," she added.

She also added that Singapore also appreciates the important contributions of the Bangladeshi community in the country, including towards its development,