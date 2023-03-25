Bangladesh and Russia: 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations celebrated

The Russian House in Dhaka, in collaboration with the Serov Academy of Fine Arts, has organized a discussion program and the inauguration of a month-long paintings exhibition by young students on the occasion of celebrating the 51st anniversary of diplomatic relations between Bangladesh and Russia.

The programme was attended by prominent theatre and cultural personality, former State Sinister Asaduzzaman Noor, MP as Chief Guest, as well as the president of the Bangladesh-Russia Friendship Society and former Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, Dr A A M S Arefin Siddique and Maxim Dobrokhotov, Director of Russian House in Dhaka.

The director of the Russian House in Dhaka said that the Russian House in Dhaka was established as a Soviet cultural centre in Bangladesh in 1974. Since then, cultural, educational and various bilateral activities are continuing, as part of which all kinds of support are being provided to Bangladeshi students interested in higher education in Russia.

Arefin Siddique and Asaduzzaman Noor stressed that Russia was and is Bangladesh's tried and true friend, without whose contribution its independence would have been delayed, recalling that the first Bangladeshi students batch went to the Soviet Union in March 1972 just after discussions of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman with the Soviet leadership during his visit to USSR.

A large number of Bangladeshis went after to the Soviet Union and then to Russia for higher education on full scholarships, returned home and played an important role in the overall development activities of post-war Bangladesh. They highlighted Russia's significant role in the economic and social development of the country, including assistance in the field of education, saying Bangladesh is forever grateful to Russia.

A total of 123 paintings by 96 students in various mediums have been displayed in the exhibition.