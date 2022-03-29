Bangladesh and Nepal emphasise on stronger bilateral ties

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2022, 06:20 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 06:25 pm

Bangladesh and Nepal emphasise on stronger bilateral ties

The two Foreign Ministers underlined the necessity of intensifying the bilateral relations while two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations including exchange of high level visits

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Dr A K Abdul Momen and his Nepalese counterpart Dr. Narayan Khadka urged to further strengthen existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed bilateral issues on the sidelines of the 18th BIMSTEC ministerial meeting in Colombo today. They committed to work together for common modalities to adapt to the graduation from LDC, reads a press release.

Dr. Momen appreciated the unwavering support received from the people and political leadership of Nepal during the independence war of Bangladesh. 

The two Foreign Ministers underlined the necessity of intensifying the bilateral relations while two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations including exchange of high level visits. 

Cooperation on the power and energy sector, enhancement of trade and investment, connectivity, people to people contacts and cooperation in the area of climate change were also discussed with due importance. 

Foreign Minister of Nepal appreciated the Bangladesh Government for hosting a large number of Nepalese students for various undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh sought Nepal's support for early repatriation of forcibly displaced Myanmar nationals to their home country. 

The two Foreign Ministers also pledged to cooperate with each other in various regional and multilateral forums.

