Bangladesh and Myanmar border guards hold flag meeting

A flag meeting between members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) has started today over the tense border situation.

The flag meeting started at 9:30 am on Sunday (30 October) morning at BGB's Sodan Rest House adjacent to Shahparirdwip Jetty Ghat of Naf river in Sabrang union of Teknaf upazila, said Lt. Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, the captain of BGB's Teknaf 2 battalion.

The BGB official said that while the information on the tense situation on the border was given during the flag meeting, the details will be given in the press briefing in the afternoon.

Earlier, a delegation of 10 members of Myanmar's BGP arrived at Shahparirdwip Jetty Ghat in Teknaf at 9 am in two spread boats.

The BGB said that for the past three months, there has been an unstable situation on the border due to the ongoing shelling inside Myanmar. Residents of the Bangladesh border are in fear. From the beginning, communication between the border guarding forces of the two countries was going on at various levels regarding the border situation. BGB has also sent several letters to BGP regarding this.

In view of this, on Friday afternoon, the BGB received a letter from the BGP stating that they have agreed to sit for a meeting. It had been decided to hold a flag meeting between BGB and BGP at the battalion level in Teknaf on Sunday.