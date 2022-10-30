Bangladesh and Myanmar border guards hold flag meeting

Bangladesh

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 11:27 am

Related News

Bangladesh and Myanmar border guards hold flag meeting

TBS Report
30 October, 2022, 10:40 am
Last modified: 30 October, 2022, 11:27 am
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A flag meeting between members of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Myanmar's Border Guard Police (BGP) has started today over the tense border situation.

The flag meeting started at 9:30 am on Sunday (30 October) morning at BGB's Sodan Rest House adjacent to Shahparirdwip Jetty Ghat of Naf river in Sabrang union of Teknaf upazila, said Lt. Colonel Sheikh Khalid Mohammad Iftekhar, the captain of BGB's Teknaf 2 battalion. 

The BGB official said that while the information on the tense situation on the border was given during the flag meeting, the details will be given in the press briefing in the afternoon.

Earlier, a delegation of 10 members of Myanmar's BGP arrived at Shahparirdwip Jetty Ghat in Teknaf at 9 am in two spread boats.

The BGB said that for the past three months, there has been an unstable situation on the border due to the ongoing shelling inside Myanmar. Residents of the Bangladesh border are in fear. From the beginning, communication between the border guarding forces of the two countries was going on at various levels regarding the border situation. BGB has also sent several letters to BGP regarding this.

In view of this, on Friday afternoon, the BGB received a letter from the BGP stating that they have agreed to sit for a meeting. It had been decided to hold a flag meeting between BGB and BGP at the battalion level in Teknaf on Sunday.

Top News

BGB / BGP / Myanmar / Bangladesh / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

An uncertain outlook

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘Facilitating digital inclusiveness is one of OPPO’s top priorities’

18h | Panorama
Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

Rishi Sunak shows the growing influence of Indian talent in the West

1h | Panorama
Lesser Necklaced Laughingthrush. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Birds named Laughingthrush: 'They comment on everything that exists'

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

Key factors of Bangladesh-Zimbabwe match

14h | Videos
Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

Sri Lanka obliterated by New Zealand

14h | Videos
The end of Bollywood's originality?

The end of Bollywood's originality?

14h | Videos
Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

Putin’s nuclear military train seen on the move

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

2
Photo: Collected
World+Biz

Meet Akshata Murthy, the millionaire wife of Rishi Sunak

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

29 deaths reported as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

4
Sitrang will track after Cyclone Asani, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in early May this year. Photo: Abu Sufian Jewel/UNB
Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang: Everything you need to know

5
The $1.2 billion dollar gas question
Analysis

The $1.2 billion dollar gas question

6
Representational Image
Infrastructure

Dhaka’s first underground metro work begins in December 