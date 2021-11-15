Bangladesh and Indian Army commence ‘4th Joint Cycling Expedition’

TBS Report
15 November, 2021, 09:45 pm
Bangladesh and Indian Army commence ‘4th Joint Cycling Expedition’

Major General Nurul Anwar, general officer commanding (GOC) of the 55th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Jessore, inaugurated the ‘Flag - Off’ event

Photo: Collected
A team of Bangladesh and Indian Army commenced the '4th Joint Cycling Expedition 2021'on Monday from Jessore Cantonment's Osmani Stadium to Kolkata.

Major General Nurul Anwar, general officer commanding (GOC) of the 55th Infantry Division and Area Commander of Jessore, inaugurated the 'Flag - Off' event.

A cultural program was organized as well to represent Bangladesh's culture and tradition.

The event was attended by senior officials and army personnel from the Bangladesh and Indian army.

During the cycling expedition, the team will enter India through Darshana Land Port, passing historical places in Jhenaidah, Kushtia, Meherpur and Chuadanga. They plan to meet and greet freedom fighters along the way.

They will travel through Krishnanagar, Ranaghat, and Kalyani in West Bengal before reaching their final destination in Kolkata where the Indian army will host the expedition's "Flag - In" ceremony.

 

