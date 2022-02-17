Bangladesh and Australia working towards key trade partners

Bangladesh

TBS Report
17 February, 2022, 10:35 am
Last modified: 17 February, 2022, 10:41 am

Australia has recently announced to commission multiple studies to identify key opportunities in Bangladesh for Australian businesses in the infrastructure, IT, mining, and other potential sectors, that the Bangladesh High Commission has repeatedly been advocating for last three years

Bangladesh High Commissioner Sufiur Rahman in a meeting with Dan Tehan, Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh High Commissioner Sufiur Rahman in a meeting with Dan Tehan, Australia’s Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment. Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh High Commissioner Sufiur Rahman had a fruitful meeting with Dan Tehan, Australia's Minister for Trade, Tourism, and Investment today at his Parliament Office and discussed issues related to expanding trade and identifying scopes for investment between Bangladesh and Australia. They expressed their confidence to realise immense potentials so as to emerge as key trade partners.

According to a press release, the meeting was held ahead of the upcoming Joint Working Group's (formed under Trade and Investment Framework Arrangement signed on 15 September 2021) meeting scheduled to be held on 22 February 2022 in Canberra. They expressed that the JWG would operationalize TIFA beyond optics, and advance trade and investment interactions for mutual benefit.  

Australia has recently announced to commission multiple studies to identify key opportunities in Bangladesh for Australian businesses in the infrastructure, IT, mining, and other potential sectors, that the Bangladesh High Commission has repeatedly been advocating for last three years.

The meeting was attended by Gary Cowan, First Assistant Secretary North and South Asia Division, Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and Lachlan Smith, Adviser of the Minister.

