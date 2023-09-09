Bangladesh Ambassador meets House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, other members of US Congress

Bangladesh

UNB
09 September, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 09:51 am

Bangladesh Ambassador meets House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, other members of US Congress

They discussed various issues of bilateral interests like the Rohingya issue, peace-keeping, labor issues, trade cooperation, the Indo-Pacific Strategy, and regional and global issues

UNB
09 September, 2023, 09:45 am
Last modified: 09 September, 2023, 09:51 am
Bangladesh Ambassador meets House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, other members of US Congress

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran has met several congressmen and congresswomen over the last few weeks and briefed them about Bangladesh's impressive socio-economic development that took place under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They also discussed various other issues of bilateral interests like the Rohingya issue, peace-keeping, labor issues, trade cooperation, the Indo-Pacific Strategy, and regional and global issues.

Ambassador Imran met House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-08), who has joined as a member of the Bangladesh Caucus recently, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington on Saturday

He also met four Co-chairs of the Bangladesh Caucus — Claudia Tenny (R-NY 24), Gerry Connolly (D-VA 11), Dwight Evans (D-PA 03), and Joe Wilson (R-SC 02) — at their respective offices.

The Ambassador also met congressmen Rep. William Keating (D-MA 09), Rep. James P McGovern (D-MA 02), Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA 21), Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ 09), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA 06) and Chief of Staff of Congressman Rep. Barry Moore (R-LA 02) recently.

As part of the regular engagement, the Ambassador and Embassy officials also had separate meetings with Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS 01), Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL 22), Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI 11), Rep. Grace Ming (D-NY 06), Rep. Mario Diaz Balart (R-FL 25) and other current and former congressmen/senators and their senior staffers.

Top News

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Blending tradition and modernity, the collection featured 100% natural, sustainable, handwoven cotton and jamdani dresses. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka toasts Blue Wrap Project Runway showcasing Bibi Russell’s ‘Thread of Life’

5h | Mode
Photo: Collected

Mirror mirror on the wall, who has the prettiest mirror of them all?

8h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Floral pots for your flower plants

8h | Brands
Cover of Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’

Recent coups in Africa: Why Walter Rodney’s ‘How Europe Underdeveloped Africa’ is still a relevant read

13h | Book Review

More Videos from TBS

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

Life in Shahidnagar: One of world's densest urban areas

2h | TBS Stories
Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

Many people are traped under the rubble in Morocco

4h | TBS World
Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

Hasina, Modi hold bilateral talks at G-20 Summit

5h | TBS World
Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

Bangladesh has entered the era of 350cc motorcycles

9h | TBS Wheels