Bangladesh Ambassador meets House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries, other members of US Congress

Bangladesh Ambassador to the United States Muhammad Imran has met several congressmen and congresswomen over the last few weeks and briefed them about Bangladesh's impressive socio-economic development that took place under the dynamic and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

They also discussed various other issues of bilateral interests like the Rohingya issue, peace-keeping, labor issues, trade cooperation, the Indo-Pacific Strategy, and regional and global issues.

Ambassador Imran met House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY-08), who has joined as a member of the Bangladesh Caucus recently, said the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington on Saturday

He also met four Co-chairs of the Bangladesh Caucus — Claudia Tenny (R-NY 24), Gerry Connolly (D-VA 11), Dwight Evans (D-PA 03), and Joe Wilson (R-SC 02) — at their respective offices.

The Ambassador also met congressmen Rep. William Keating (D-MA 09), Rep. James P McGovern (D-MA 02), Rep. Jim Costa (D-CA 21), Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-NJ 09), Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA 06) and Chief of Staff of Congressman Rep. Barry Moore (R-LA 02) recently.

As part of the regular engagement, the Ambassador and Embassy officials also had separate meetings with Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS 01), Rep. Lois Frankel (D-FL 22), Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI 11), Rep. Grace Ming (D-NY 06), Rep. Mario Diaz Balart (R-FL 25) and other current and former congressmen/senators and their senior staffers.