Bangladesh Ambassador to Germany visits Kosovo to extend Dhaka-Pristina ties

Md Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan, ambassador of Bangladesh to Germany visited Kosovo during 13-16 March.

During the visit, he met Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz, second deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs and diaspora of Kosovo at her office, reads a press release.

The ambassador underlined that there are untapped areas of mutual cooperation where economic and public diplomacy could act as catalysts in taking the bilateral relations to a new height.

He emphasised on holding the first Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) at the ministerial level.

He also stressed on extension of consular activities at the Embassy of Kosovo in Dhaka to promote people-to-people ties, visits of businessmen of both sides, exchange of academics/researchers, joint research and cooperation in areas of mutual concerns between the think-tanks and the academia.

Mosharraf underscored on transforming the relations in bilateral and multi-lateral arena in the level of a strategic partnership.

The ambassador expressed his optimism that the existing relations between the countries will be further expanded in depths and dimensions, referring to the letter of invitation of addressed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to her Kosovo counterpart, and stressed on the high-level visits from Kosovo at this year of celebration of Golden Jubilee of Independence.

The Kosovan Minister of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora thanked the government of Bangladesh for its continuous support in various multilateral fora, and requested to explore the possibilities of joint venture investments in Kosovo, and agreed on the importance of high-level visits to renew the bilateral relations, the release added.

The ambassador also met Dr Artane Rizvanolli, minister of economy, and Rozeta Hajdari, minister of industry, entrepreneurship and trade.

There were discussions for reviewing the potentials of deepening initiatives for economic cooperation which includes promotion of joint investments and trade links.

The potentials for further diversification of cooperation and exploration of possibilities of joint ventures in the sectors such as home-textiles, high-end RMG products, processed agro-products, frozen food, joint agricultural farming, pharmaceuticals, ICT & IOT, metals, mining etc. encompassed the focus of the meetings, the embassy release further stated.

In particular, they expressed the hope to commence new cooperation initiatives in the areas of formation of Joint Business and Economic Councils, signing agreements on avoidance of Double Taxation and promotion and protection of investments.

The Kosovan ministers exhibited interests particularly on investments from Bangladesh in Kosovo to enjoy low corporate tax- and duty-free access to the US, the EU (post LDC graduation grace period) and the Balkans.

The ambassador of Bangladesh also held a meeting with Rector of University of Pristina and discussed the possibilities of translation of the Unfinished Memoir of our Father of the Nation and proposed exchange of faculties and students of Pristina University and universities of Bangladesh on areas of mutual interests.

He delivered a speech on "Celebration of Golden Jubilee of Independence of Bangladesh: Perspectives of Bangladesh-Kosovo Relations and Ways Forward" to the students of Faculty of Philosophy.

Moreover, he also held a breakfast meeting with businessmen and industrialists of Kosovo Club of Manufacturers led by its CEO Astrit Panxha.

The Kosovan businessmen requested the ambassador for formation of a joint business council, facilitate exchange of visits, export of skilled manpower from Bangladesh as the country has acute shortage of skilled human resources in manufacturing industries due to a large diaspora in EU and exploration of joint ventures in both ends.