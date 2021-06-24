Bangladesh Ambassador calls on Kyrgyz foreign minister

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic paid a courtesy call on the latter country's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev on Tuesday.

At the beginning, Kyrgyz foreign minister welcomed the Bangladesh ambassador and assured him of all cooperation during his discharge of duties as ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, reads a press release.

During the meeting Bangladesh ambassador requested to Kyrgyz foreign minister for expediting the process of signing MoU on Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and Kyrgyz Republic and holding a sideline meeting between Bangladesh and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministers in the upcoming Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity Conference to be held on 15-16 July in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where both Foreign Ministers are likely to attend.



Kyrgyz foreign minister agreed to the proposal of Bangladesh ambassador and instructed his officials present in the meeting to send again the draft MoU for FOC between two countries and also expressed his desire to have a sideline meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart.

In the end, Bangladesh Ambassador presented copies of credentials to Kyrgyz foreign minister.