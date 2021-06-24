Bangladesh Ambassador calls on Kyrgyz foreign minister

Bangladesh

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:35 pm

Bangladesh Ambassador calls on Kyrgyz foreign minister

TBS Report
24 June, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2021, 10:35 pm
Bangladesh Ambassador calls on Kyrgyz foreign minister

Bangladesh Ambassador to the Kyrgyz Republic paid a courtesy call on the latter country's Foreign Minister Ruslan Kazakbaev on Tuesday. 

At the beginning, Kyrgyz foreign minister welcomed the Bangladesh ambassador and assured him of all cooperation during his discharge of duties as ambassador to Kyrgyzstan, reads a press release. 

During the meeting Bangladesh ambassador requested to Kyrgyz foreign minister for expediting the process of signing MoU on Foreign Office Consultation (FOC) between Bangladesh and Kyrgyz Republic and holding a sideline meeting between Bangladesh and Kyrgyz Foreign Ministers in the upcoming Central and South Asia Regional Connectivity Conference to be held on 15-16 July in Tashkent, Uzbekistan where both Foreign Ministers are likely to attend. 
     
Kyrgyz foreign minister agreed to the proposal of Bangladesh ambassador and instructed his officials present in the meeting to send again the draft MoU for FOC between two countries and also expressed his desire to have a sideline meeting with his Bangladesh counterpart.

In the end, Bangladesh Ambassador presented copies of credentials to Kyrgyz foreign minister. 

Kyrgyz Republic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

Candid with Toya Ep-5: Learnt acting from my innumerable romantic escapades, says Jovan

4h | Videos
TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

TBS World: Antivirus guru McAfee dies in Spanish prison

5h | Videos
TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

TBS Today: RMG sector is bouncing back, expects big growth in exports

8h | Videos
TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

TBS Money: Opportunity to whiten black money is discouraging honest taxpayers from paying taxes

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Evaly...reckless or clever?
Economy

Evaly...reckless or clever?

2
Evaly faces no risk: CEO
Interviews

Evaly faces no risk: CEO

3
Brac Bank | Evaly Online Shopping
Banking

Brac Bank bans transaction with Evaly, 9 merchants using its cards

4
The bubbles of e-commerce
Economy

The bubbles of e-commerce

5
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals

6
Representational Image
Crime

Mehjabin called 999 after killing parents, sister 