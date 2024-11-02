Bangladesh, Algeria collaboration crucial in today’s complex international landscape: Envoy

It is crucial for Bangladesh and Algeria to deepen their collaboration by leveraging their complementary strengths in today's complex international landscape, Ambassador of Algeria to Bangladesh Dr Abdelouahab Saidani said yesterday (1 November).

"This will enable them to meet the expectations of their respective peoples and address current challenges effectively," he said while speaking at a reception commemorating the 70th anniversary of the outbreak of the glorious revolution of National Liberation of Algeria.

Shipping, Textile and Jute Adviser Brig Gen (Retd) Dr M Sakhawat Hussain, Adviser to the Ministry of Social Welfare and the Ministry of Women and Children Affairs Sharmeen S Murshid and Fisheries and Livestock Adviser Farida Akhter joined as guests of honour.

"Since taking office as ambassador to Bangladesh two months ago, I have taken several measures and initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral cooperation in many sectors," the Algerian envoy said.

This has very recently resulted in the definitive validation of four important draft agreements by the Algerian side, in the areas of agriculture and water resources, out of 20 draft agreements in the pipeline, he said.

The ambassador said they want to seize this pleasant opportunity to reaffirm Algeria's support for Bangladesh in its quest of the noble objectives of fostering peace and prosperity.

"It is important to emphasise the profound respect and esteem that Algerians hold for Bangladesh, which is genuinely cherished in their hearts," he said.

The ambassador hoped that Bangladesh and Algeria will continue their sustained efforts and achieve the aspirations of the peoples of both nations in terms of progress and prosperity, paving the way for a brighter future.

He said they can only build a strong future on the foundation of a strong past.

The ambassador said Bangladesh and Algeria stand as strong and dedicated defenders of just causes on the global stage, striving for a more equitable international order.

With its wise policies, and commitment to development, as well as the visionary foresight of its great leaders, he said, Bangladesh stands out as a pivotal and highly credible partner on the global stage.

The country's rich cultural diversity plays a crucial role in promoting and fostering peaceful coexistence, exemplifying the country as a model of success and progress, he observed.

"The re-election of the President, Abdelmadjid Tebboune for a second term by an absolute majority, in the presidential elections of last September will further enhance our democratic accomplishments and will certainly contribute to attaining the expectations of the Algerian people in terms of stability, progress and prosperity, said the envoy," said the ambassador.

Algeria recognised Bangladesh in 1971, the day after its independence. Over the years, a remarkable friendship developed between the two nations.

At the invitation of Algeria, Bangladesh participated for the first time as an independent country in the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) Summit in Algiers in 1973.

In 1974, Algeria played a crucial role in facilitating and encouraging Bangladesh's membership both in the UN and in the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Algeria also leveraged its good relations with Pakistan to persuade them to recognize the sovereignty of Bangladesh, ultimately leading to the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two brotherly countries in 1974, said Ambassador Saidani.

Currently, relations between Algeria and Bangladesh continue to develop and flourish, thanks to the relentless commitment of the leaders of the two countries to enhance consultations and exchanges across various sectors, said the Algerian Ambassador.

Algeria, with its huge surface area of 2.3 million km2, makes it the largest country in Africa and the 10th largest in the world. It has abundant natural resources.

Besides, its strategic geographical location along the Mediterranean, Algeria offers direct access to European, African and Arab markets.

It serves also as a vital link for energy supplies.