Bangladesh Air Force rotates contingent at Central African Republic

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is going to replace its contingent consisting 125 members at United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The 125 BAF members of Bangladesh Armed Military Utility Helicopter Unit (BANAMUHU-3) left Dhaka early morning for Central African Republic today, Thursday (2 June) by a special chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

BANAMUHU-3 is led by Group Captain Md Ahsanur Rahman, said a press release.

According to the media release, Bangladesh Air Force has achieved a good reputation by performing their duties in mitigating the sufferings of the people in Central Africa Republic with professionalism and sincerity.

A special Munajat was offered seeking safe tour of duty of the contingent in future at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Admin) Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain, along with senior officers of BAF, was present at the airport during the departure.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan provided his guidance to the contingent members at BAF Base Bashar on 31 May.

While addressing, the chief of Air Staff advised them to discharge their duties with honesty, sincerity and professionalism and bring honour for Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country.