Bangladesh Air Force rotates contingent at Central African Republic

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 04:05 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Air Force rotates contingent at Central African Republic

TBS Report
02 June, 2022, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2022, 04:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) is going to replace its contingent consisting 125 members at United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in the Central African Republic (MINUSCA).

The 125 BAF members of Bangladesh Armed Military Utility Helicopter Unit (BANAMUHU-3) left Dhaka early morning for Central African Republic today, Thursday (2 June) by a special chartered flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

BANAMUHU-3 is led by Group Captain Md Ahsanur Rahman, said a press release.

According to the media release, Bangladesh Air Force has achieved a good reputation by performing their duties in mitigating the sufferings of the people in Central Africa Republic with professionalism and sincerity.

A special Munajat was offered seeking safe tour of duty of the contingent in future at the departure lounge of the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport (HSIA).

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Admin) Air Vice Marshal M Sayed Hossain, along with senior officers of BAF, was present at the airport during the departure.

Earlier, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan provided his guidance to the contingent members at BAF Base Bashar on 31 May.

While addressing, the chief of Air Staff advised them to discharge their duties with honesty, sincerity and professionalism and bring honour for Bangladesh Air Force as well as for the country.

Bangladesh Air Force / Central African Republic / contingent

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Bloomberg

The virtue bubble is about to burst. Good riddance

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

When visas are dearer than fully funded admissions

5h | Pursuit
Tousif Islam (left), Ahmad Fahim Shihab (middle), Dibakar Mandal Rudra (right). Photo: Courtesy

Specorp: How starting early makes all the difference

4h | Pursuit
Shahidul Islam. Illustration: TBS

‘To popularise treasury bonds, the govt must stop relying on savings certificates’

6h | Interviews

More Videos from TBS

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

A different initiative of a book trader in Cumilla

5h | Videos
FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

FIFA World Cup graffiti art in Dhaka

6h | Videos
Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

Why is it so risky to fly in Nepal?

6h | Videos
Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

Bangladeshis can invest in India under new trade deal

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

5
Photo: Collected
Banking

Bangladesh Bank increases policy rate to 5%

6
Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers
Thoughts

Librarians are teachers, not clerks or booksellers