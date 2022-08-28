Bangladesh Air Force holds Flying Instructors’ Course certificate award ceremony

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 04:08 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Air Force holds Flying Instructors’ Course certificate award ceremony

TBS Report
28 August, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 28 August, 2022, 04:08 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Air Force held a certificate award ceremony of no 61 Flying Instructors' Course at Flying Instructors' School (FIS), Arulia Air Field, Bogura on Sunday (28 August).

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates among the course participants, said a press release.

In his speech, the chief guest said, "Now, the student officers are part of a glorious team of flying instructors who will enable them to train the ab initio pilots to defend the sky of our beloved motherland." 

A total of 15 officers attended the course, out of which 14 officers from Bangladesh Air Force and 1 officer from Sri Lanka Air Force successfully completed the course.

Squadron Leader Nawaz Mohammad Sharif, GD(P) of no 61 Flying Instructors' Course was adjudged as the best all round student officer and awarded with the prestigious 'Mofiz Trophy'.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Officer Commanding of Flying Instructors' School (FIS) Group Captain Mehedi Hasan gave a brief resume on the course conducted by the school.

Among others, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam, Air Officer Commmanding of BAF Base Birsreshto Matiur Rahman Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain and senior officers of Armed Forces were also present on the occasion.

Bangladesh Air Force / Certificate award ceremony

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Former ganja farmers Samsul Haque Pramanik and Idris All Akhand talking about the old days of ganja cultivation in Baktarpur Bazar in Naogoan. Photo: Masum Billah

Stealing from thyself: Ganja farmers reminisce of the good old days 

4h | Panorama
President Joko Widodo should send Russia’s Vladimir Putin a thank you card. The conflict in Ukraine has pushed up prices of palm oil and coal, which Indonesia exports. Photo: Collected

A surprise winner as emerging markets crumble

2h | Panorama
The problem is that domestic politics increasingly takes primacy over everything else. And it often works at cross purposes with sensible trade policy. Photo: TBS

'It’s relatively easy to go from low income to lower-middle income. Now things will start becoming more difficult'

8h | Panorama
A Rohingya girl carries a child at the Kutupalang refugee camp in Cox&#039;s Bazar, Bangladesh. Photo: Reuters

Can the EU do more to help Rohingya refugees go home?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

Sagar assembles computer in 20 minutes

42m | Videos
What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

What's in and what's not in Biden's student loan plan?

1h | Videos
The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

The young generation's rising interested in K-Pop

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Asia Cup 2022: Stage all set for India-Pakistan clash

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

4
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

5
23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches
Banking

23 banks apply to BB for selling cash dollars at 666 branches

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay