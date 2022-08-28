Bangladesh Air Force holds Flying Instructors’ Course certificate award ceremony

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Air Force held a certificate award ceremony of no 61 Flying Instructors' Course at Flying Instructors' School (FIS), Arulia Air Field, Bogura on Sunday (28 August).

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan attended the ceremony as the chief guest and distributed certificates among the course participants, said a press release.

In his speech, the chief guest said, "Now, the student officers are part of a glorious team of flying instructors who will enable them to train the ab initio pilots to defend the sky of our beloved motherland."

A total of 15 officers attended the course, out of which 14 officers from Bangladesh Air Force and 1 officer from Sri Lanka Air Force successfully completed the course.

Squadron Leader Nawaz Mohammad Sharif, GD(P) of no 61 Flying Instructors' Course was adjudged as the best all round student officer and awarded with the prestigious 'Mofiz Trophy'.

Officer Commanding of Flying Instructors' School (FIS) Group Captain Mehedi Hasan gave a brief resume on the course conducted by the school.

Among others, Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Operations) Air Vice Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam, Air Officer Commmanding of BAF Base Birsreshto Matiur Rahman Air Vice Marshal MA Awal Hossain and senior officers of Armed Forces were also present on the occasion.