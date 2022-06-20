Bangladesh Air Force distributes relief in flood-affected areas of Sylhet

The Bangladesh Air Force has continued a variety of work to deal with the catastrophic flood situation in the country's northeast, including Sylhet, Sunamganj, and Netrakona.

On Monday, relief was delivered to people affected by the floods, using Bangladesh Air Force's Bell-212, Mi-17 helicopter and L-410 transport aircraft, in remote areas of Sylhet and Sunamganj, said a press release.

On the same day, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism, Md Mahbub Ali flew to Sylhet and Sunamganj by an AW-139 Search and Rescue helicopter to gauge the flood situation.

Earlier, Acting Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice-Marshal Md Shafiqul Alam, held a press briefing at Air Force Base Bashar for reporters about the ongoing work of the Air Force and its future plans in light of the current flood disaster.

He said the Bangladesh Air Force stood by the people affected by cyclone Sidr in 2007 and in the floods of 1988, 1998, 2008, and 2017.

Two helicopters have been kept ready at Air Force Station Shamsernagar in Moulvibazar to distribute relief items and conduct rescue operations.

Besides that, task forces and medical teams have been formed at various bases of the Bangladesh Air Force to assist local administrations.