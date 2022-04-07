Bangladesh Air Force command safety seminar 

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 07:52 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Air Force command safety seminar 

At the event, BAF’s Base Bashar was awarded the “Inter-Base Flight Safety Trophy”

TBS Report
07 April, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 07 April, 2022, 07:52 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The of Bangladesh Air Force Command Safety Seminar-2022 was held at Falcon Hall, Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan distributed flight safety trophies at the seminar, said an ISPR press release.

Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar was awarded the "Inter-Base Flight Safety Trophy" and 15 Squadron BAF was awarded the "Inter-Squadron Khademul Bashar Flight Safety Trophy" for achieving the highest safe flying hours in 2021.

Moreover, 1, 3, 8, 9, 15, 18, 25, 31 and 35 Squadrons, Flying Instructors' School (FIS), and 103 Air Transport Training Unit (ATTU), BAN AVN, were awarded the Accident Free Year Award.

The Air Chief appreciated all BAF personnel for achieving a significant 28,678 safe flying hours in 2021, the highest in a single year as well as highest flying hours in BAF history, all amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the year was full of events covering operational flying activities.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Air Force made "50", "100", and "101" formation fly-pasts to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh and BAF too, as well as the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

He also thanked all BAF personnel for successful operational activities at home and abroad.

The Chief of Air Staff said BAF has gradually been transforming from analogue to digital systems in terms of operating aircrafts.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

He emphasised quality training of personnel at all levels to achieve high standards in aviation safety.

The Air Chief expressed confidence that this seminar of professionals will further strengthen safety awareness and make our operational environment safer.

"A collective approach is the key to safe flying. Lessons learnt from past experiences are invaluable in preventing recurrences and developing a "Safety Culture"," he added.

Senior BAF Officers and Airmen from Air Headquarters, BAF Base Bashar, and BAF Base Bangabandhu, were present on the occasion and personnel from other BAF Bases joined by video conference.

Bangladesh Air Force / Seminar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The minimum wage rate differs across the multiple sectors greatly where consistency could help address worker exploitation. Photo: Mumit M

Formalising minimum wage across sectors can address the prevailing worker exploitation

9h | Panorama
So far, Shimmy Technologies trained 1,468 RMG workers; and 70 percent are female. Currently, pilot programmes are ongoing in five factories. Photo: Courtesy

Shimmy: The ed-tech startup preparing RMG workers for an automated future

10h | Panorama
We need to look at skills development at the national level. Migrant workers think that all of their problems will be solved if they can go abroad. But that is not the case. Photo: Mumit M

3,000 migrant workers return in body bags per year: 'Pre-travel orientation can cut down deaths by 10-15%'

1d | Panorama
Domestically produced jute products are eco-friendly that can counter our consumption traits, which results in non-biodegradable waste. Pictured is a stall from the exhibition. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

Bahari Exhibition: Responsible production and sustainable products

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US targeting Putin’s daughters

US targeting Putin’s daughters

16m | Videos
Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

Is Sri Lanka really a victim of China’s "debt trap"?

16m | Videos
Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

Who is Pakistan's Chief Justice (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial?

2h | Videos
Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

Fabulous taste of Gazipur’s whey

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

4
IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!
Stocks

IDRA Chairman involved in insider trading of stocks, including Delta Life!

5
France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance
Economy

France wants Bangladesh in Covax-like global food alliance

6
Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma
Pharma

Sanofi Bangladesh renamed Synovia Pharma