The of Bangladesh Air Force Command Safety Seminar-2022 was held at Falcon Hall, Dhaka Cantonment on Thursday.

Chief of Air Staff, Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan distributed flight safety trophies at the seminar, said an ISPR press release.

Bangladesh Air Force Base Bashar was awarded the "Inter-Base Flight Safety Trophy" and 15 Squadron BAF was awarded the "Inter-Squadron Khademul Bashar Flight Safety Trophy" for achieving the highest safe flying hours in 2021.

Moreover, 1, 3, 8, 9, 15, 18, 25, 31 and 35 Squadrons, Flying Instructors' School (FIS), and 103 Air Transport Training Unit (ATTU), BAN AVN, were awarded the Accident Free Year Award.

The Air Chief appreciated all BAF personnel for achieving a significant 28,678 safe flying hours in 2021, the highest in a single year as well as highest flying hours in BAF history, all amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the year was full of events covering operational flying activities.

Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh Air Force made "50", "100", and "101" formation fly-pasts to celebrate the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh and BAF too, as well as the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

He also thanked all BAF personnel for successful operational activities at home and abroad.

The Chief of Air Staff said BAF has gradually been transforming from analogue to digital systems in terms of operating aircrafts.

Photo: Courtesy

He emphasised quality training of personnel at all levels to achieve high standards in aviation safety.

The Air Chief expressed confidence that this seminar of professionals will further strengthen safety awareness and make our operational environment safer.

"A collective approach is the key to safe flying. Lessons learnt from past experiences are invaluable in preventing recurrences and developing a "Safety Culture"," he added.

Senior BAF Officers and Airmen from Air Headquarters, BAF Base Bashar, and BAF Base Bangabandhu, were present on the occasion and personnel from other BAF Bases joined by video conference.