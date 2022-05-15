Bangladesh Air Force Chief Departs For Turkey

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, BBP, BUP, nswc, fawc, psc left Dhaka for Turkey on Saturday (14 May) at the invitation of Commander of the Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz.

He is being accompanied by his spouse and two entourages for the trip, reads an Inter-Service Public Relation (ISPR) Directorate press release.

The five-day official visit is intended to strengthen the existing cordial relationship with Bangladesh and Turkey by expanding the scope of mutual cooperation in the professional sectors.

During the trip, the Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force will call on Commander of Turkish Air Force General Hasan Küçükakyüz to exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interests which will be beneficial for implementing future plans of BAF.

The airforce chief will visit different government and private military equipment production facilities including Turkish Aerospace Industries.

He will also visit the mausoleum (Anitkabir) of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk, the Founding Father of Turkey, and pay homage by laying a floral wreath.

The Chief of Air Staff is scheduled to return home on 20 May.