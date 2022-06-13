Bangladesh Air Force chief departs for Canada

Chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, along with his spouse and three entourages left Dhaka for Canada on Sunday for an official visit.

During the visit, he will call on President and CEO of Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC) Bobby Kwon and Assistant Deputy Minister of Global Affairs of Canada Paul Thoppil.

In the meetings, they will exchange views on bilateral issues of mutual interest, said an ISPR press release.

The Air Force Chief will also visit the aerospace engineering and maintenance institute "CASCADE Aerospace", "MAXCRAFT Avionics Facilities" and "HELIWELDERS Canada Facility".

During this visit, he will see the progress of the BAF C-130B aircraft which is now under overhauling process at "CASCADE Aerospace".

Besides, he will also visit "Bell Helicopter Facility" and "Advantech Wireless Technology Ltd Facility" in Ottawa.

The visit of the BAF chief will hopefully play a vital role in the maintenance of BAF aircraft and helicopters as well as expand the scope of cooperation in professional sectors between the two countries.

He is scheduled to return home on 23 June.