Bangladesh Air Force chief departs for Australia

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 06:02 pm

Related News

Bangladesh Air Force chief departs for Australia

This visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Royal Australian Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force

TBS Report
19 March, 2022, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 19 March, 2022, 06:02 pm
Bangladesh Air Force chief departs for Australia

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, along with his spouse and two entourages left Dhaka for Australia on Friday for an official visit.

During the visit, he will attend the "Air and Space Power Conference-2022" at the National Convention Center in Canberra, Australia, reads an ISPR press release.

Chiefs of Royal Air Force, US Pacific Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Maldives National Defense Force, Sri Lankan Air Force, German Air Force, Indian Air Force, Thai Air Force, and Military Advisor of UN Peace Operations, high officials from the Air Force of Qatar, Malaysia and Italy will also attend the conference.

The theme of "Air and Space Power Conference-2022" is "Resilience and Innovation in Air and Space".

The event will focus on innovative approaches of air and space power for ensuring geo strategic security in the Indo-Pacific region amidst rapidly changing global security scenario.

Shaikh Abdul Hannan will also join the "Sir Richard Williams Foundation Conference" which is focused on exploring the force multiplying capability and increasingly complex requirements associated with the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).

These two visits will offer an opportunity for the Bangladesh Air Force chief to exchange views with the Air Force delegations attending the conference.

It will surely enhance the knowledge for implementing effective methods and plans to deal with upcoming security threats by the Bangladesh Air Force. This visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Royal Australian Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force.

Bangladesh Air Force

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Pankaj Mishra/ Columnist. Illustration: TBS

Why so many countries want to sit out the new cold war

1d | Panorama
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

‘Price volatility should be factored in while designing dev projects’

1d | Panorama
Infograph: TBS

Miyako: A Bangladeshi home appliance brand with a Japanese name

1d | Panorama
Rows of cows are displayed in the famous 100-year-old Talgachi cattle market in Sirajgang’s Shahjadpur upazila. Horses, bulls, goats and sheep are traded here, known as the “best cattle market in the North Bengal”. Photo: TBS

An animal market in North with a 100-year-old history

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2 kids rescued from Amazon after 36 days

2h | Videos
Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

Tigers register first-ever win over SA in SA

2h | Videos
Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

Environmental activist ties himself to goal post during Premier League match

5h | Videos
President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

President Biden mistakenly calls VP Kamala Harris first lady

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone. Photo: Collected
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh