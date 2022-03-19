Bangladesh Air Force chief departs for Australia

Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan, chief of Air Staff of Bangladesh Air Force, along with his spouse and two entourages left Dhaka for Australia on Friday for an official visit.

During the visit, he will attend the "Air and Space Power Conference-2022" at the National Convention Center in Canberra, Australia, reads an ISPR press release.

Chiefs of Royal Air Force, US Pacific Air Force, Royal Canadian Air Force, Maldives National Defense Force, Sri Lankan Air Force, German Air Force, Indian Air Force, Thai Air Force, and Military Advisor of UN Peace Operations, high officials from the Air Force of Qatar, Malaysia and Italy will also attend the conference.

The theme of "Air and Space Power Conference-2022" is "Resilience and Innovation in Air and Space".

The event will focus on innovative approaches of air and space power for ensuring geo strategic security in the Indo-Pacific region amidst rapidly changing global security scenario.

Shaikh Abdul Hannan will also join the "Sir Richard Williams Foundation Conference" which is focused on exploring the force multiplying capability and increasingly complex requirements associated with the Unmanned Aerial System (UAS).

These two visits will offer an opportunity for the Bangladesh Air Force chief to exchange views with the Air Force delegations attending the conference.

It will surely enhance the knowledge for implementing effective methods and plans to deal with upcoming security threats by the Bangladesh Air Force. This visit is expected to further strengthen the bilateral relations between Royal Australian Air Force and Bangladesh Air Force.