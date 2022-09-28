Bangladesh Air Force celebrates 51st anniversary

Bangladesh Air Force (BAF) celebrated "Air Force Day" on Wednesday through various programmes marking its 51st anniversary.

Responding to the call of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the heroic freedom fighters defected from the then Pakistan Air Force participated in the Liberation War. They successfully performed many important tasks, including deputy chief of staff and sector commanders.

During the war, the necessity of an air force was felt strongly, thus Bangladesh Air Force came into being on 28 September, 1971 at Dimapur, India.

That journey started with the name "Kilo Flight" with one Otter aircraft, one Dakota aircraft and one Allouette helicopter provided by the Indian Government. The unit was comprised of 57 members, including Bangali pilots, airmen of technical trades and civil aviators, said ISPR in a press release.

BAF organised a spectacular flypast comprising Mig-29, F-7 series, C-130, Mi series and Bell-212 helicopters over Dhaka as part of celebrating its 51st anniversary.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Shaikh Abdul Hannan paid a courtesy call at the residence of Officer Commanding of Kilo Flight and former Chief of Air Staff Air Vice Marshal Sultan Mahmud (retd) to commemorate the courageous contribution of the members of Kilo Flight and pay respect on behalf of all members of BAF.

Moreover, a "Pritibhoj" was organised at air bases, and units, including BANAIR Contingents deployed under UN Peacekeeping Missions.