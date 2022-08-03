Bangladesh agriculture tends towards large-scale commercial farming: BIDS seminar

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 02:08 pm

Related News

Bangladesh agriculture tends towards large-scale commercial farming: BIDS seminar

TBS Report
03 August, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2022, 02:08 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Bangladesh's agriculture will be dominated increasingly by large-scale commercialised farming as corporate interests dispossess the peasantry, says a paper presented at a seminar organised by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) on Wednesday.

"It will continue to be a nation of small, petty commodity farmers, with some shifts from subsistence motivation towards increasing net marketable surplus," projects the paper presented by Geof Wood, emeritus professor of International Development, Department of Social and Policy Sciences, University of Bath.

Professor Geof finds that the farm is losing its pre-eminence to services and other activities, which are also increasingly shifting from public to private hands.

MA Sattar Mandal, professor emeritus of agricultural economics, Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh, does not find any problem with the changing trajectory of agriculture as he says a lot of positive things have already taken place in fish and cattle farming going out of the traditional farming idea.

He asked whether the country should strive for food security or food autonomy or a fusion of the two.

"The hypotheses put forth by Professor Geof Wood need to be tested," he said.

Professor Hossain Zillur Rahman called for more research on rural economy as a lot of other things such as power relations in the rural areas have changed completely over the years.

"Now people's relationship with police stations at the upazila level plays an important role in the rural power structure," he observed.

"And not necessarily, people having lands have to stay in the villages. Many people who have lands in the villages live in the urban areas, especially in the capital," he added.

Other discussants in the programme attributed intergenerational change in interest to the change in rural farming situation.

Many people who have been in farming for generations no longer want their children to be in it; they want their children to shift to other professions.

Binayak Sen, director general, BIDS, who chaired the seminar, summed up saying the old farms are breaking down and getting fragmented under pressure of growing population.

"At the same time large farms are growing. If it will be something good or bad remains to be seen," he noted.

Planning Minister MA Mannan and Professor Mahbub Ullah, among others, also spoke at the programme.

Top News

agriculture / Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) / farming

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saman Adi Pramanik. Photo: Collected

No sartorial equality: How we failed to learn from ‘Ode on the Lungi’ 

5h | Thoughts
Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

Killing women for fun: How some Facebook gamers are inciting violence against women

15h | Panorama
Industrial graffiti is trending all over the world. As a continuation of the trend, they have designed commercial spaces for corporate companies like Apex.

Reesham Shahab Tirtho: An artist, an architect and a fan of Game of Thrones

2d | Habitat
The Young Chang branded pianos do not serve any real purpose as primary schools do not even have music teachers. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The lonely pianos sitting in govt primary schools

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

UN Secretary General calls to punish oil and gas companies

4h | Videos
Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

Biden fails to convince OPEC Plus members to significantly increase oil production

6h | Videos
Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

Bangladesh to resumes talks for Ukrainian wheat import

7h | Videos
Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

Rountable on advancing nutrition commitments for Chittagong Hill Tracts

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania
Migration

5,400 Bangladeshis get work visas to Romania

2
July remittance hits two-year high
Economy

July remittance hits two-year high

3
Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway
Real Estate

Housing projects sprouting up by Dhaka-Mawa expressway

4
Employees work at at a garments factory in Gazipur, Bangladesh, February 7, 2021. Picture taken February 7, 2021. REUTERS/Mohammad Ponir Hossain/File Photo
RMG

Bangladesh's garments exporters brace for slowdown after Walmart warning

5
How banks made millions from volatile dollar 
Banking

How banks made millions from volatile dollar 

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

What CEOs think about inflation