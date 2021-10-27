Bangladesh advances in Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking

Bangladesh

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 04:41 pm

TBS Report
27 October, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 27 October, 2021, 04:41 pm
Bangladesh has advanced four rungs to rank 35th among 53 countries in the Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking for October released on Wednesday, displaying country's strong resilience to the deadly virus.

This big shift upward has occurred as the country has been witnessing a downtrend in number of daily deaths for past few weeks.

Educational institutes were also reopened after being shut for more than 500 days, said the Bloomberg.

Bangladesh's Resilience Ranking improved from the 48th position in July to 44th in August and 39th in September due to the downward trend in Covid-19 infections.

Bloomberg scores the world's largest 53 economies based on 12 data indicators that span Covid-19 containment, quality of healthcare, vaccination coverage, overall mortality and – as of last month – progress toward restarting travel and easing border curbs.

Bangladesh achieved an overall score of 59.4 out of 100, in the October's ranking.

Scoring 100 indicates the best performance and 0 indicates the worst.

Like previous month, this month Ireland has been ranked the best Covid resilient country in the world scoring 75.1.

