Bangladesh adopts Hong Kong Convention for sustainable ship recycling

Bangladesh has adopted the Hong Kong Convention on the safe recycling of ships and offshore assets, becoming the second sub-continent recycling destination after India to do so, reports Offshore Energy.

"Following extensive and sustained efforts, coupled with high-level meetings held in Chattogram two weeks ago, the cabinet has finally given its nod to the resolution," the report says.

It adds that the foreign minister is scheduled to sign the convention into force.

The convention, developed by the International Maritime Organization, aims to establish comprehensive standards and guidelines to ensure the safe and environmentally sound dismantling and recycling of ships, according to the report.

"In preparation for the ratification of the convention, Bangladesh has been working on improving workplace safety and handling of hazardous materials at its shipbreaking yards with the aim of making its yards more sustainable and still attractive to customers around the globe," says the report.

The convention's implementation is expected to eliminate dangerous and polluting practices at shipbreaking yards, particularly in South Asia, which handles around 80% of global end-of-life tonnage.