Bangladesh adopts Hong Kong Convention for sustainable ship recycling

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:41 am

Related News

Bangladesh adopts Hong Kong Convention for sustainable ship recycling

TBS Report
14 June, 2023, 11:25 am
Last modified: 14 June, 2023, 11:41 am
SN corporation Bangladesh; Image credit: GMS
SN corporation Bangladesh; Image credit: GMS

Bangladesh has adopted the Hong Kong Convention on the safe recycling of ships and offshore assets, becoming the second sub-continent recycling destination after India to do so, reports Offshore Energy.

"Following extensive and sustained efforts, coupled with high-level meetings held in Chattogram two weeks ago, the cabinet has finally given its nod to the resolution," the report says.

It adds that the foreign minister is scheduled to sign the convention into force.

The convention, developed by the International Maritime Organization, aims to establish comprehensive standards and guidelines to ensure the safe and environmentally sound dismantling and recycling of ships, according to the report.

"In preparation for the ratification of the convention, Bangladesh has been working on improving workplace safety and handling of hazardous materials at its shipbreaking yards with the aim of making its yards more sustainable and still attractive to customers around the globe," says the report.

The convention's implementation is expected to eliminate dangerous and polluting practices at shipbreaking yards, particularly in South Asia, which handles around 80% of global end-of-life tonnage.

Top News

Ship recycling / Hong Kong Convention / International Maritime Organization

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed

4h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Your best options for functional and durable kitchen taps

21h | Habitat
Illustration: TBS

Can you adopt a child in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Caption: Accent furniture pieces like lounge chairs accentuate soft furnishings, enhancing the vibe of summer.

Interior design tips: Summer decor ideas for home makeover

22h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

Collection of various plants at the National Tree Fair

1h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

Bangladeshi lychee passes France lab test

16h | TBS Insight
Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

Universal pension from July, monthly contribution Tk500-5000

18h | TBS Insight
BCB going to start their own TV Channel

BCB going to start their own TV Channel

18h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Kairan Quazi. Photo: Collected
Tech

Elon Musk's SpaceX hires 14-year-old Bangladeshi-American Kairan

2
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

3
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

4
The “Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na” dialogue has long been a part of the country’s pop culture, deeply rooted in commercial Bangla movies Photo: Collected
Panorama

Why we should be asking more 'Deho Pabi, Mon Pabi Na' questions

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'