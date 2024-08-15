Bangladesh Administrative Service Association demands reshuffle in public administration

A section of government officials from Bangladesh Administrative Service Association (BASA) has issued a statement demanding the removal of Public Administration officials with close ties to the Awami League and the promotion of those who had been discriminated against during the rule of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The administrative officials issued the statement today (15 August), which reads, "It has been one week since the fall of Sheikh Hasina's autocratic regime. Still, we are witnessing that officials with close ties to the former government are being promoted and transferred within the administration. A conspiracy is being hatched to reorganise the public administration with those officials who had been complicit in Hasina's crimes. We are strongly protesting against such a move."

"The government has to remove the officials having ties to the AL from all levels of the administration and provide promotions, transfers and other benefits to those who had been subjugated and discriminated by the AL government. Otherwise, the government has to bear responsibility if any untoward incident happens," the statement added.