Bangladesh added to UK approved vaccine list

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
08 October, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 09:45 am

Related News

Bangladesh added to UK approved vaccine list

TBS Report 
08 October, 2021, 09:40 am
Last modified: 08 October, 2021, 09:45 am
Photo/Courtesy
Photo/Courtesy

Bangladesh has been added to the UK government's list of approved Covid-19 vaccines and the countries with approved Covid-19 proof of vaccination.

The approval will be effective from 4am Monday (11 October), according to an announcement from the UK's Department for Transport.

"Bangladesh vaccine certification is now recognised by British authorities. Our Mission contacted them and described our processes and now they recognize our vaccine certification, which will be effective from 4am Monday, 11 October 2021," said Foreign Minister Dr. Ak on Friday morning. 

Welcoming the decision, High Commissioner for Bangladesh to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem said, "This decision is a reflection of warm bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the UK and a result of the High Commission's sustained diplomatic efforts to remove the remaining obstacles to business, tourism and essential travel between the two countries." 

The High Commissioner further said that from 4am Monday 11 October onwards, people fully vaccinated with UK-approved vaccines will no longer require a 10-day hotel or home quarantine and a Covid-19 pre-departure test. 

However, a Covid-19 Test should be taken on or before the Day 2 after arrival in England. 

Vaccination certificates issued by relevant Bangladesh authorities are also required for all travellers as proof of vaccination status.

The travellers who have not been fully vaccinated with a UK authorized vaccines must quarantine for 10 days, either at home or where they are staying, and should undergo a Day 2 and Day 8 Covid test.

Earlier on 17 September, Bangladesh was removed from the UK government's travel red list, which came into effect at 4am on 22 September.

 

Top News

Bangladesh-UK relation / AK Abdul Momen / UK

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

15h | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

1d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

1d | Videos
Dhaka University get back its liveliness

Dhaka University get back its liveliness

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal