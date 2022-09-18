Bangladesh achieved impressive economic growth: World Bank VP

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 09:40 pm

Photo: Collected
World Bank Vice-President for the South Asia Region Martin Raiser said Bangladesh has made impressive achievements in development and economic growth.

"The World Bank is proud to be a partner in this remarkable journey for the past 50 years," said Raiser, ahead of his maiden visit to Bangladesh.

The World Bank vice-president will arrive in Dhaka today on a three-day visit, reads a press release. 

"As the countries in South Asia grapple with a multitude of shocks from Covid to climate change and rising global inflation, I look forward to learning about Bangladesh's experience in building resilience," he added. 

During his visit, Raiser will meet the finance minister, along with other senior government officials and discuss World Bank's support to address Bangladesh's development priorities.

He will also meet with development partners, leaders from the private sector, civil society, and think tanks. 

Martin Raiser, a German national, assumed the role of the World Bank vice president for the South Asia Region on 1 July 2022. Before taking on this role, he worked as the country director for China, Mongolia, and Korea. He also held positions as the country director for Turkey and Brazil. 

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh following its independence. Since then, the World Bank has committed more than $37 billion in grants, interest-free, and concessional credits to the country.

