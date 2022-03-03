Bangladesh abstains from UN resolution on Ukraine crisis

Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaks during a special session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on March 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Reuters
Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaks during a special session of the General Assembly at the United Nations headquarters on March 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo: Reuters

Bangladesh has abstained from voting on the resolution passed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) that has called on Russia to withdraw its military forces from Ukraine.

The resolution - demanding "immediate, complete and unconditional" withdrawal - was adopted on Wednesday at a rare emergency session of the UN General Assembly.

It was supported by 141 of the UN's 193 members, while Bangladesh, China, India, Pakistan and South Africa were among the 35 countries that abstained from voting. 

Meanwhile, five countries – Eritrea, North Korea, Syria, Belarus and of course Russia – voted against the resolution.

Nepal was the only South Asian country that voted in favour of the proposal.

Bangladesh Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, who was in New York at the time, did not take part in the UN debate. In his explanation with a local Bangla television interview, he said that all forms of wars and international crises are against the national interest of Bangladesh.

"We are against all forms of war. We want a peaceful solution to this problem under the initiative of the UN secretary general," he added.

On the second day of the three day UN debate, Deputy Head of the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN Mohammad Monwar Hossain called on the UN secretary general to resort to diplomatic initiatives and ensure the safety of those interested in moving out of the war-torn region.

While General Assembly resolutions are non-binding, they carry political weight. It represents a symbolic victory for Ukraine and increases Moscow's international isolation.

The resolution "deplores" Russia's "aggression against Ukraine" which is a violation of Article 2 (4) of the Charter and condemned President Vladimir Putin's decision to put his nuclear forces on alert.

Speaking afterwards to reporters, Assembly President Abdulla Shahid said the resolution reflected the international community's grave concerns about the situation in Ukraine.

"I join member states in expressing concern about 'reports of attacks on civilian facilities such as residences, schools and hospitals, and of civilian casualties, including women, older persons, persons with disabilities, and children'," he said, citing the text.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, who also addressed reporters, stated he was duty bound to stand by the resolution and be guided by its call.

"The message of the General Assembly is loud and clear: End hostilities in Ukraine now. Silence the guns now. Open the door to dialogue and diplomacy now," he said. 
 

Ukraine crisis / UN resolution / Diplomacy

