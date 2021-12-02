Bangladesh 6th largest origin country for migrants: IOM

Bangladesh

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:12 pm

Related News

Bangladesh 6th largest origin country for migrants: IOM

The country ranked eighth in the list for top remittance-receiving nations in the world

TBS Report
02 December, 2021, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 02 December, 2021, 04:12 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Bangladesh, with around 7.4 million people living abroad, has ranked sixth in this year's list of top 20 countries of origin for international migrants. 

According to International Organisation for Migration's (IOM) World Migration Report 2022, India again topped the list with some 18 million people living abroad.

The South Asian country was followed by Mexico, around 11 million, Russian, around 10.8 million, China, 10 million, and Syria, with over eight million people living abroad.

The report, published on Wednesday, said international remittance sent by migrants declined to $702 billion in 2020 from 2019's $719 billion –mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, Bangladesh ranked eighth in the list of countries with the most remittance inflow with some $21.75 billion.

Meanwhile, the top beneficiaries are, India ($83.15 billion), China ($59.51 billion), Mexico ($42.7 billion), and the Philippines ($34.91 billion).

There were around 281 million international migrants in the world in 2020, the IOM report added.

"We are witnessing a paradox not seen before in human history," said IOM's Director General Antonio Vitorino. 

"While billions of people have been effectively grounded by Covid-19, tens of millions of displacement events have forced many others from their homes," he added.

The number of air passengers globally dropped 60% in 2020 to 1.8 billion (down from 4.5 billion in 2019) while at the same time internal displacement due to disaster, conflict, and violence rose to 40.5 million (up from 31.5 million in 2019).

"This report is unlike any other edition of the World Migration Report," said Dr Marie McAuliffe, the IOM report editor.

The report said that the number of international migrants has grown from 84 million globally in 1970 to 281 million in 2020, although when global population growth is factored in, the proportion of international migrants has only inched up from 2.3% to 3.6% of the world's population. 

The vast majority of people globally (96.4%) reside in the country in which they were born. 

Due to the pandemic, the number of international migrants in 2020 was lower, by around two million, than it otherwise would have been. 

Despite living beyond the country's borders, Bangladesh's diaspora has continued to play a key role in the country's development, said the IOM report.

The World Bank (WB) estimates that the Bangladeshi population abroad sent home over $18 billion in 2019, with 73% coming from those working in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries. 

These remittances account for over 6% of GDP, representing the country's second-largest source of foreign income. 

The efforts by policymakers to encourage and facilitate the sending of remittances have greatly aided the remittance landscape in Bangladesh. 

The Central Bank of Bangladesh more than tripled the ceiling on its 2019 cash incentive scheme – whereby remittance beneficiaries receive a 2% bonus on transfers made using formal systems – up to $5,000.

Additionally, some commercial banks are providing an additional 1% incentive to increase the attractiveness of sending remittances even more. 

"In 2020, despite the impact of Covid-19 which slowed remittance flows globally, Bangladesh benefitted $21.76 billion injected into the economy through remittances. 

Overall, international migration has been a critical part of the development story of Bangladesh, with migrants moving to pursue opportunities for economic and social, and then helping raise the living standards in the home," said Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, IOM Bangladesh's officer-in-charge.

Top News / Migration

Bangladesh / IOM / remittance / migration

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

Bangladeshi engineer Bashima named in Forbes 30 under 30 list

5h | Pursuit
In order to compete with other buses, the drivers drive recklessly, disregarding road safety and, as a result, killing people on the road. Photo: Mumit M

Bus drivers are not the only ones to blame for accidents

3h | Panorama
Mohammad Zia Uddin, head of supply, Reckitt-Benckiser.

Meet a supply chain ‘guru’ who handled a pandemic supply chain crisis and intends to pass on the torch

6h | Panorama
Annapurna Base Camp in Nepal.

Top four trekking destinations in the world

1d | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

Private sector credit growth sees big lift in October

19h | Videos
Bangladesh's first sky dining

Bangladesh's first sky dining

19h | Videos
Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

Ritu: First transgender UP Chairman in Bangladesh

20h | Videos
Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

Biillion dollar investment proposal at Bida Summit

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

3
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

4
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

5
Photo: Collected
Glitz

'Ranveer Singh’s father paid YRF 20 crores to launch him'

6
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub