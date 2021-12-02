Bangladesh 6th largest origin country for migrants: IOM

Bangladesh, with around 7.4 million people living abroad, has ranked sixth in this year's list of top 20 countries of origin for international migrants.

According to International Organisation for Migration's (IOM) World Migration Report 2022, India again topped the list with some 18 million people living abroad.

The South Asian country was followed by Mexico, around 11 million, Russian, around 10.8 million, China, 10 million, and Syria, with over eight million people living abroad.

The report, published on Wednesday, said international remittance sent by migrants declined to $702 billion in 2020 from 2019's $719 billion –mainly because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Besides, Bangladesh ranked eighth in the list of countries with the most remittance inflow with some $21.75 billion.

Meanwhile, the top beneficiaries are, India ($83.15 billion), China ($59.51 billion), Mexico ($42.7 billion), and the Philippines ($34.91 billion).

There were around 281 million international migrants in the world in 2020, the IOM report added.

"We are witnessing a paradox not seen before in human history," said IOM's Director General Antonio Vitorino.

"While billions of people have been effectively grounded by Covid-19, tens of millions of displacement events have forced many others from their homes," he added.

The number of air passengers globally dropped 60% in 2020 to 1.8 billion (down from 4.5 billion in 2019) while at the same time internal displacement due to disaster, conflict, and violence rose to 40.5 million (up from 31.5 million in 2019).

"This report is unlike any other edition of the World Migration Report," said Dr Marie McAuliffe, the IOM report editor.

The report said that the number of international migrants has grown from 84 million globally in 1970 to 281 million in 2020, although when global population growth is factored in, the proportion of international migrants has only inched up from 2.3% to 3.6% of the world's population.

The vast majority of people globally (96.4%) reside in the country in which they were born.

Due to the pandemic, the number of international migrants in 2020 was lower, by around two million, than it otherwise would have been.

Despite living beyond the country's borders, Bangladesh's diaspora has continued to play a key role in the country's development, said the IOM report.

The World Bank (WB) estimates that the Bangladeshi population abroad sent home over $18 billion in 2019, with 73% coming from those working in Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries.

These remittances account for over 6% of GDP, representing the country's second-largest source of foreign income.

The efforts by policymakers to encourage and facilitate the sending of remittances have greatly aided the remittance landscape in Bangladesh.

The Central Bank of Bangladesh more than tripled the ceiling on its 2019 cash incentive scheme – whereby remittance beneficiaries receive a 2% bonus on transfers made using formal systems – up to $5,000.

Additionally, some commercial banks are providing an additional 1% incentive to increase the attractiveness of sending remittances even more.

"In 2020, despite the impact of Covid-19 which slowed remittance flows globally, Bangladesh benefitted $21.76 billion injected into the economy through remittances.

Overall, international migration has been a critical part of the development story of Bangladesh, with migrants moving to pursue opportunities for economic and social, and then helping raise the living standards in the home," said Fathima Nusrath Ghazzali, IOM Bangladesh's officer-in-charge.