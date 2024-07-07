Bangla Blockade: Cumilla University students block Dhaka-Ctg highway

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 July, 2024, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 07 July, 2024, 05:33 pm

One of the protesting students displayed an anti-quota slogan on his back during the blockade programme. Photo: Shahhadat Biplob/TBS
One of the protesting students displayed an anti-quota slogan on his back during the blockade programme. Photo: Shahhadat Biplob/TBS

The students of Cumilla University have blocked Dhaka-Chattogram highway as part of "Bangla Blockade" programme this afternoon (7 July), demanding the abolition of quota system in government jobs.

The protesting students gathered on the highway and staged the blockade around 4:00pm.

During the protest, they chanted slogans against the reinstatement of quota system in government jobs and demanded restoration of 2018 circular that abolished the quota system.

Photo: Shahadat Biplob/TBS
Photo: Shahadat Biplob/TBS

The students were also seen playing football on the road during the blockade programme.

The anti-quota protests have escalated today with demonstrating students staging a nationwide blockade programme called "Bangla Blockade".

Under the Bangla Blockade programme, students across the country joining the movement have blocked major highways and roads near all educational institutions this afternoon.

The 2018 rounds of quota reform protests were called off when Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina declared the abolition of the system in April of the same year. 

Although protestors had sought reformation, the PM said, "If we go for reforms [of the quota system], another group will come up after a few days and say 'we want further reforms'. This issue will keep coming if the quota system remains. But if it ceases to exist, there will be no problem. So, there's no need for having the quota system."

The High Court on 5 June this year ordered the government to retain the 30% freedom fighter quota in government jobs. 

It also declared illegal the circular issued on 4 October, 2018 cancelling the quota system.

Soon after the verdict, students announced their non-stop movement.

The quota system was introduced through an executive order in 1972 and was amended several times. 

Since 1972, several public service reform committees and the Public Service Commission, the body that oversees government recruitment, objected to the policy.

