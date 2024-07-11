'Bangla Blockade' in capital to stay restricted within Shahbagh today: Protest coordinator

The "Bangla Blockade" protest programme in the capital will remain restricted within the Shahbagh intersection today (11 July), Sarjis Alam, one of the coordinators of the protest announced at around 4:30pm.

This decision comes amidst concerns over potential disruptions from infiltrators aiming to discredit their movement.

He urged everyone to stay disciplined and united to prevent any group from discrediting their cause.

The "Bangla Blockade" protest has been organised in response to recent developments, including concerns over the status quo in public service recruitment and quota policies. Participants have gathered to express their grievances and advocate for reforms in the system.

The decision to limit today's protest to Shahbagh follows recent events where road blockades led to confrontations with law enforcement.

Alam reiterated their commitment to peaceful protest and urged all participants to adhere to the planned program without deviating from the designated area.