Bangaldeshi man accused of wife's murder in 2021 arrested in Ahmedabad

A Bangladeshi national accused of murder in his home country has been detained in Ahmedabad two days ago, authorities in Panvel, Maharashtra, confirmed on Tuesday.

Rubel Anumia Sikder was charged with the murder of his wife, reports NDTV citing an official.

This is the second instance of Panvel police capturing Bangladeshi fugitives linked to murder within the past two months, according to Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray.

In a separate incident, a Bangladeshi couple and their son were arrested in Karanjade, Panvel, on 6 December for residing in India without valid visas, identified as Aminur Rasul Sheikh, 41, Kohinur Aminur Sheikh, 36, and Ibad Aminur Sheikh, 21.

During questioning, they purportedly revealed Rubel Anumia Sikder's involvement in their migration to India, as per Inspector Thackeray's statements.

Following leads, the police located Rubel in Ahmedabad's Isanpur area.

Interrogation revealed his alleged involvement in the murder of his wife in Gopalganj district, Bangladesh, in December 2021.

He had been arrested previously and released on temporary bail. Later, he fled to India by jumping bail, he confessed to the authorities.

Panvel police had earlier apprehended Ali Hafiz Sheikh, 27, and Rabial Mannan Sheikh, 46, both wanted for murder by authorities in Narail district, Bangladesh.