Bangaldeshi man accused of wife's murder in 2021 arrested in Ahmedabad

Bangladesh

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 11:40 am

Related News

Bangaldeshi man accused of wife's murder in 2021 arrested in Ahmedabad

TBS Report
20 December, 2023, 11:30 am
Last modified: 20 December, 2023, 11:40 am
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay
Representational image. Photo: Pixabay

A Bangladeshi national accused of murder in his home country has been detained in Ahmedabad two days ago, authorities in Panvel, Maharashtra, confirmed on Tuesday.

Rubel Anumia Sikder was charged with the murder of his wife, reports NDTV citing an official.

This is the second instance of Panvel police capturing Bangladeshi fugitives linked to murder within the past two months, according to Senior Inspector Nitin Thackeray.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In a separate incident, a Bangladeshi couple and their son were arrested in Karanjade, Panvel, on 6 December for residing in India without valid visas, identified as Aminur Rasul Sheikh, 41, Kohinur Aminur Sheikh, 36, and Ibad Aminur Sheikh, 21.

During questioning, they purportedly revealed Rubel Anumia Sikder's involvement in their migration to India, as per Inspector Thackeray's statements.

Following leads, the police located Rubel in Ahmedabad's Isanpur area.

Interrogation revealed his alleged involvement in the murder of his wife in Gopalganj district, Bangladesh, in December 2021.

He had been arrested previously and released on temporary bail. Later, he fled to India by jumping bail, he confessed to the authorities.

Panvel police had earlier apprehended Ali Hafiz Sheikh, 27, and Rabial Mannan Sheikh, 46, both wanted for murder by authorities in Narail district, Bangladesh.

Ahmedabad / Bangladeshi Arrested / accused murderer / murderer

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

IMF Target: Where will NBR find an additional Tk 66,900 crore? The answer could be govt entities

2h | Panorama
Burnt seats of one of the three compartments of Mahanganj Express. Photo: Rajib Dhar

When lives fade to flames: A Journey by train to destination death?

18h | Thoughts
Dr. Eaysmin Ara Lekha. Photo: Courtesy

‘Uttara University is committed to producing future-proof individuals’

20h | Pursuit
Café River Front: Creativity using containers

Café River Front: Creativity using containers

23h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

Israel-linked hackers claim cyberattack that hit 70% of Iran’s gas stations

43m | Multimedia
In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

In 2024, remittances could reach 23 billion dollars

12h | Multimedia
7 biggest football transfers of 2023

7 biggest football transfers of 2023

13h | Multimedia
Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

Tiles are being sold at low prices in Hazaribagh's KB Market

14h | TBS Stories